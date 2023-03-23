Zoë Kravitz's Latest Red-Carpet Look Just Proved the Power of a Classic LBD

Zoë Kravitz knows the power of a little black dress. After wearing a black slip version to a pre-Oscar party earlier this month and one with a regencycore twist, it's practically become her go-to style signature. And last night, she continued her LBD streak in yet another simple, powerful, and definitely not boring design on the red carpet.

Yesterday, Kravitz attended the Omega Aqua Terra Shades at Embankment Galleries in London, wearing her favorite wardrobe staple with cut-out cold shoulders and a slit in the back. She paired the black shift dress, which fell just above the floor, with black pointed-toe kitten heels and, a black leather watch (Omega, of course), and a smattering of rings.

She styled her dark hair in bohemian box braids with a middle part and kept her glam simple with glossy nude lips and light-winged eyeliner.

Zoe Kravitz

Earlier this month, the star recently spoke with InStyle about how she achieves her “bedroom-y eyes," which are almost always paired with her rotation of LBDs. “It really does depend on the shape of your eye, but for me, I like to go to the corner of my eye and almost go straight versus up because. I think it elongates [the eye] a little bit," she explained. "Also, I like a sleepy kind of sexy liner versus going up. I think it just looks kind of bedroom-y, and I dig it.”

“I love a very light winged liner,” she continued. “You can obviously do a bold cat eye, but the idea of just doing these kind of invisible lines is something I do every day. Even if I'm just going around the corner to the store, I'm really into brows — I love the couture brow, just filling them in and brushing them up. I think that's amazing."

