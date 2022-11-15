Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.

“He’s just a wonderful human," she gushed. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

The first movie they dissected together was none other than the 1993 romantic crime drama True Romance. They also both look up to legendary Hollywood couple John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands who worked together on many projects while Cassavetes was still alive. And as it would turn out, Tatum is just as lovely in the workplace, according to Kravitz.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she said. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

Elsewhere in the story, Kravitz opened up about another unlikely Hollywood friendship. While filming The Batman in London, Kravitz said she leaned on pal Taylor Swift who was in COVID lockdown in the area with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, “She was my pod,” Kravitz told the outlet. “She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”



And it seems Kravitz has also returned the favor by co-writing (and providing background vocals for) "Lavender Haze" on Swift's new album Midnights. Swift told GQ that "Zoë's sense of self is what makes her such an exciting artist, and such an incredible friend. She has this very honest inner compass, and the result is art and life without compromising who she is.”

