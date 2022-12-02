Zoë Kravitz Rang In Her 34th Birthday While Wearing a Side Boob-Baring LBD

In a matter of months, Zoë Kravitz has become the new reigning queen of the LBD. From strapless silhouettes to ones with midriff-baring cutouts, the actress has proved time and time again that the little black dress doesn't have to be boring — and yesterday's look was anything but.



Ringing in her 34th birthday in Miami for Art Basel, Zoë attended the Saint Laurent Rive Droite event — which celebrated the re-release of Madonna's 1992 book, Sex, with an exhibition co-curated by the singer and Saint Laurent's creative director Anthony Vaccerello — wearing a side boob-baring LBD from the fashion house that perfectly fit the party's theme without being too overt. Her slinky dress featured a halter neckline and draped low on the sides and on her back.



For a pop of color, Kravitz painted her nails blue, and she accessorized with gold jewelry — including a chainlink bracelet, dangly earrings, and a smattering of rings on each hand. Zoë's hair was worn in braids that were pulled back into a low-slung ponytail with a face-framing piece, while her glam consisted of a lit-from-within glow and a subtle smoky eye.

While Zoë stayed silent on social media on her birthday, her dad, Lenny Kravitz, shared an adorable father-daughter throwback photo to commemorate the special occasion. "Happy birthday @zoeisabellakravitz," he wrote alongside a snapshot of Zoë as a baby on Instagram. He added, "There isn’t a moment that I don’t marvel at who and what you are. I’m so grateful that God chose us. I love you."