This Is What You Should Add to Your Wardrobe This Spring Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Ready to kiss the winter blues goodbye? If the chilly temperatures and limited sunshine had you feeling down, you’ll be happy to know that the official start of spring is just around the corner. On Monday, March 20, the spring equinox kicks off, and with it comes warmer weather and fresh beginnings. With the Sun and Mercury teaming up in Aries, you’ll feel emboldened to embrace your passions and confidently express your point of view. When the planet of love and aesthetics (Venus) enters Taurus, you’ll feel more inclined to embrace your soft, romantic side. And finally, a cosmic connection between the Moon and Neptune in Pisces will add a touch of whimsy and optimism to the start of Aries season this year.

The spring equinox marks the beginning of the astrological new year, making it a great time for a fresh start. And if you’re looking for a way to boldly embrace the next chapter in your life, you might find the inspiration you’re looking for in your wardrobe. The clothes you wear can have a major impact on your mood and confidence. And if you’re looking to experiment with your style this year, there’s no better time than the start of spring. That’s why we’ve paired each zodiac sign with a spring beauty trend that suits your style best. Keep scrolling to read your 2023 spring horoscope and discover which spring fashion trends will help you embrace a new era.

Aries

It’s your time to shine, Aries. The spring equinox kicks off the start of your season, and with it comes plenty of positive changes in your life. With Venus in your sign all month long, this could be the month you manifest that dream job or romantic partner. The cosmic weather of Aries season is going to keep you busier than you’ve been in a really long time. That’s why we recommend grabbing a pair of comfortable and stylish jeans, like the Levi’s beloved Wedgie Straight Jeans — worn by a slew of celebs like Hilary Duff and Adele — to keep you looking sharp as you set out to conquer the world.

Amazon

Shop now: $49 (Originally $80); amazon.com

Taurus

Ready to make a commitment? The spring equinox is lighting a fire in your heart and asking you to make a big change. And with the help of Venus in your sign at the start of the season, you’ll be feeling inspired to listen to your heart and caution to the wind. You’re entering a new era of self-expression and creativity, so why not bring some of that whimsy into your wardrobe with a flirty midi skirt? Shoppers rave that the Floerns skirt is “super cute, light, and airy” and “wonderful” for spring.

Amazon

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Gemini

Spring looks good on you, Gemini! When the Sun and Mercury enter bold and passionate Aries on March 20, you can expect your social life to heat up fast. The next few weeks will be full of opportunities for you to meet new people and make new friends. You’re going to be on the move a lot this spring, so you need a trendy yet practical bag to bring with you on the go. There are plenty of great options out there, but we recommend this best-selling Ododos Mini Belt Bag — which Amazon shoppers say is a “great alternative” to the viral Lululemon bag — to add an elevated touch to any look.

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $19); amazon.com

Cancer

You love hibernating during the winter, but spring is really your time to heat things up. This spring will be a period of magic and exploration for you, Cancer. The Moon and Neptune linking up in Pisces will help you tune into your intuition and make some decisive decisions in your life. And with romance in the air thanks to Venus in Taurus, you’ll feel drawn to express your romantic side. We recommend choosing a classic style trend like florals, with a fun twist. This Zesica smocked midi dress features bold patterns and an off-the-shoulder bodice that will have you turning heads wherever you go.

Amazon

Shop now: $40, amazon.com

Leo

The days are getting warmer and you’re feeling ready for your close-up, Leo. After a long and sometimes dull winter, the spring equinox sets the stage for you to put your dreams into action. When the Moon and Neptune link up in your sign, there are no limits on what your imagination can create. And the Sun and Mercury in Aries will inspire you to set new intentions and follow through on your commitments. Your mantra this spring is to work hard, and play hard; so you need a fun but functional accessory to add some spice to your wardrobe. These retro-style running shoes from Adidas are the perfect choice for your booked and busy schedule this spring.

Amazon

Shop now: $55-$92 (Originally $92); amazon.com

Virgo

Cash or charge? You’re in your bag this spring, Virgo — and if you’ve been waiting for the right time to make some power moves, this is your sign. The Moon and Neptune in Pisces will add a dash of luck to your life this month, and Venus in Taurus could bring some major blessings to your bank account. So, you need an upgrade in your wardrobe to match the upgrade you’re making in your personal life. That’s why we recommend snagging Amazon’s best-selling trench coat from Creatmo. A timeless wardrobe staple that will never go out of style, this piece will have you looking chic and sophisticated year-round.

Amazon

Shop now: $60; amazon.com

Libra

What’s love got to do with it, Libra? Keep an eye out for Cupid this spring when the Sun, Mercury, and Jupiter link up in Aries. This fiery collection of planets will awaken a flirtatious and alluring energy in your relationships and love life, so it’s a good time to embrace your sensual side. And when Venus enters Taurus, you’ll feel called to pursue what makes you happiest and feel content. This is a good time to have some fun with your fashion, and we think these Cushionaire Platform Mules — a shoe trend worn by Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Sarah Jessica Parker — will do the trick.

Amazon

Shop now: $98, amazon.com

Scorpio

Ready for some much-needed rest and relaxation, Scorpio? You’ve been working tirelessly to achieve something major on your to-do list, and now it’s time to take a break! With the Moon and Neptune in sleepy Pisces, you’ll want to prioritize alone time and self-care for the next few weeks. And although the FOMO can be real, you’ll be glad you gave yourself a chance to unwind. While you’re in your #softgirlera, try treating yourself to something frivolous and indulgent that helps you get cozy, like this fuzzy three-piece lounge set. Soft, flattering, and even cute enough to wear for a night out, comfy is the vibe for you this spring.

Amazon

Shop now: $53; amazon.com

Sagittarius

Spring has you fired up, Sagittarius. The warmth in the air might have you itching to take an adventure, but Aries season has other plans for you. Mercury, Jupiter, and the sun are all coming together to inspire you to take meaningful action in your life. There is an opportunity or relationship you’ve been wanting to pursue, and this spring is giving you the green light to go for it. And if you’re looking for tips on dressing to impress, we recommend keeping it cool in these chic sunglasses from Meghan Markle-worn brand, Le Specs.

Amazon

Shop now: $69; amazon.com

Capricorn

It's easy to get caught up in your to-do list, Capricorn, but the spring equinox is a reminder to focus your extra time and energy on yourself. The moon and Neptune in Pisces are highlighting the need for rest and inviting you to slow down. You’re embracing a more low-key and sustainable lifestyle this spring, so your fashion choices should reflect that. That’s why we recommend investing in this classic closet staple: the Baggu Duck Bag. Trendy as it is for spring, this functional and durable canvas tote bag can withstand the elements all year; meaning you can re-wear it anytime.

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com

Aquarius

You’re feeling inspired to take a brave leap forward into the future, Aquarius. The spring equinox is stirring up some big emotions for you, and may even be considering a complete reinvention of your style. The moon and Neptune in Pisces will have you feeling extra inspired to experiment and try new things, and Jupiter in Aries is encouraging you to let your hair down and get a little bit wild. Embrace your nonconformist attitude this spring with this frayed denim shacket from Evaless. Few people are cool and confident enough in themselves to effortlessly pull off this look; you’ve got just the right edge.

Amazon

Shop now: $43 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Pisces

Can you feel the shift in the air, Pisces? Last month you celebrated another year embracing all the things that make you unique. And now with the moon and Neptune linking up in your sign just in time for spring, it’s time to embrace your full potential. The spring equinox is the perfect time to let go of limiting beliefs that hold you back; instead, choose more of what makes you feel inspired. The world of adventure is waiting for you — so try giving your looks a little oomph this spring with this chunky gold chain paperclip necklace from Lane Woods. Shoppers say it’s “fun and stylish” and “looks a lot more expensive” than it is.

Amazon

Shop now: $12 with coupon (Originally $14); amazon.com