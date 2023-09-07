Recently, I’ve been maximizing my wardrobe while the seasons are shifting by shopping for transitional pieces. Think long dresses with short sleeves that can be layered with a light jacket or cardigan or even mini-dresses with long sleeves that can be paired with knee-high boots and tights. That’s why it’s no surprise that when I saw this popular V-neck wrap dress from Zesica — aka one of my favorite Amazon brands — on sale for $39 with an on-site coupon, I immediately added it to my cart.

The maxi dress comes in 31 statement-making prints and is available in sizes XS through XL. It features a V-neckline, wrap-front tie closure, fluttered short sleeves, and A-line silhouette. Plus, some shoppers note that it comes with a clasp and button you can sew in if you want more coverage or security. Thanks to its lightweight style, the dress can just as easily be worn through the end of summer as it can once the temperatures drop; just pair it with a denim jacket and boots, and you’re all set for the season.

Zesica V-neck Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon

While I plan to add this dress to my cart (and send the link to everyone I know), nearly 16,000 shoppers have beaten me to it, raving that the Zesica style is “elegant and sexy.” One shopper said "the material is soft" and is "super flattering," and noted that the closure is secure, “so you don't have to worry about it falling open." They also mention that it features lining around the “chest and butt, so there’s no sheerness where it matters.”

Another reviewer described the dress as "comfortable" and "lightweight." They also said that "the slit [doesn't] open when walking." A final reviewer deemed it a “nice flowy dress for all seasons,” and said it’s just as “perfect” to wear with wedges or boots. “I cannot wait to wear this with boots this fall!” they emphasized.

Shop more colors of Zesica'a V-neck Wrap Maxi Dress below, along with similar styles from a few other of my favorite tried-and-true Amazon brands.

Zesica V-neck Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon

Prettygarden Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon

Grecerelle V-Neck Flowy Maxi Dress