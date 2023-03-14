Shoppers Say This Spring-Ready Amazon Jumpsuit Is So Comfy, It Feels Like Wearing “Pajamas”

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Easy outfit formulas are the way to go. Nothing beats an effortless clothing set or a pair of jeans you don’t have to think twice about. But want to know my new simple wardrobe obsession? One-piece outfits; there’s no matching or wasted time required. They’re a one-and-done kind of deal, and I’m so here for it.

Celebrities are just as hooked on the trend as I am, with Riley Keough recently wearing a pair of loose-fitting overalls and even stars like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Halle Berry making the trend their own. And while all of their looks are unmatched, I just found the most perfect jumpsuit out of all the one-pieces: This strapless romper from Amazon.

The style is from Zesica, a best-selling Amazon brand InStyle readers just can’t get enough of. With adorable fashion offerings and spring-ready looks, it’s easy to see why — especially with unbeatable discounts, like up to 31 percent off the strapless one-piece that’s racked up over 3,000 perfect ratings.

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $55); amazon.com

The elastic waist and wide-leg pants additionally offer an exquisite fit that some people equate to wearing “pajamas.” So if you’re like me and live in sweatpants, this romper may be a great alternative for nights out; it’s chic, on trend, and won’t make you feel cramped or stiff.

The jumpsuit also features a strapless top and tie-front belt, making it ideal for spring and all of the season’s dressy occasions. One shopper loved the romper so much, they wore it to a wedding and received “many compliments,” while another said it was “so comfortable” to wear to a bridal shower. However, layer it with a denim jacket or sweater, and it can also be worn to the office, on a quick grocery store run, or picnic, — you can genuinely wear it “everywhere.”

Best of all, a choice of 18 color options ensure the piece is catered to your style. So, shop the spring-ready jumpsuit here and score it for up to 31 percent off while you still can. Trust me, you’re sure to get more than one wear out of it.

Amazon

Shop now: $43 (Originally $55); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $43 (Originally $55); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $43 (Originally $55); amazon.com

