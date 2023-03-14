Shoppers Say This Spring-Ready Amazon Jumpsuit Is So Comfy, It Feels Like Wearing “Pajamas”

It has over 3,000 perfect ratings.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Jumpsuit Feels Like Wearing âPajamasâ
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Easy outfit formulas are the way to go. Nothing beats an effortless clothing set or a pair of jeans you don’t have to think twice about. But want to know my new simple wardrobe obsession? One-piece outfits; there’s no matching or wasted time required. They’re a one-and-done kind of deal, and I’m so here for it.

Celebrities are just as hooked on the trend as I am, with Riley Keough recently wearing a pair of loose-fitting overalls and even stars like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Halle Berry making the trend their own. And while all of their looks are unmatched, I just found the most perfect jumpsuit out of all the one-pieces: This strapless romper from Amazon.

The style is from Zesica, a best-selling Amazon brand InStyle readers just can’t get enough of. With adorable fashion offerings and spring-ready looks, it’s easy to see why — especially with unbeatable discounts, like up to 31 percent off the strapless one-piece that’s racked up over 3,000 perfect ratings

ZESICA Women's 2023 Casual Off Shoulder Solid Color Strapless Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $55); amazon.com

The elastic waist and wide-leg pants additionally offer an exquisite fit that some people equate to wearing “pajamas.” So if you’re like me and live in sweatpants, this romper may be a great alternative for nights out; it’s chic, on trend, and won’t make you feel cramped or stiff. 

The jumpsuit also features a strapless top and tie-front belt, making it ideal for spring and all of the season’s dressy occasions. One shopper loved the romper so much, they wore it to a wedding and received “many compliments,” while another said it was “so comfortable” to wear to a bridal shower. However, layer it with a denim jacket or sweater, and it can also be worn to the office, on a quick grocery store run, or  picnic, — you can genuinely wear it “everywhere.” 

Best of all, a choice of 18 color options ensure the piece is catered to your style. So, shop the spring-ready jumpsuit here and score it for up to 31 percent off while you still can. Trust me, you’re sure to get more than one wear out of it.  

ZESICA Women's 2023 Casual Off Shoulder Solid Color Strapless Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $43 (Originally $55); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's 2023 Casual Off Shoulder Solid Color Strapless Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $43 (Originally $55); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's 2023 Casual Off Shoulder Solid Color Strapless Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $43 (Originally $55); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Is Bringing Back This Polarizing Trend I’m Now Convinced to Try Again
Helen Mirren Update
Helen Mirren Arrived at Cannes Wearing the Internet's Favorite $79 Sneakers
Jennifer Coolidge Got Maximum Volume At The Oscars With This TK Root Lift Spray
Jennifer Coolidge’s Ultra-Voluminous Oscars Hair Was Thanks to This Root-Lifting Treatment
Related Articles
Anastasia Beverly Hills x Oscars
Jamie Lee Curtis Used This “Magic” $29 Concealer to Achieve Her Flawless Oscars Skin
Salma Hayek's Soft, Tousled Waves at the Oscars Were Styled With This $18 Shine-Inducing Oil
Salma Hayek's Soft, Tousled Waves at the Oscars Were Styled With This $18 Shine-Inducing Oil
Everyone from Kate Hudson to Salma Hayek Wore This Unexpected Y2K Style Trend to the 2023 Oscars
Basically Everyone Wore This Super Sexy Y2K Dress Trend at the 2023 Oscars — and Similar Styles Start at $29
Oscars Rosette Trend
This Groundbreaking Trend Was All Over the Oscars Red Carpet, and It’s Going to be Huge for Spring 2023
Eva Longoria L'Oreal Mascara
Eva Longoria’s Oscars Makeup Included a $12 Mascara That Makes Lashes Look “Long and Separated,” Shoppers Say
Amazon Shoppers Found the âBest-Fittingâ Basic Tees, and Theyâre on Sale for $6 Apiece
Amazon Shoppers Found the “Best-Fitting” Basic Tees, and They’re on Sale for $6 Apiece
Hailey Bieber Oscars Hair
This $8 Frizz-Taming Product Was Behind Hailey Bieber’s Ultra-Sleek Oscars Bob
I Used to Design T-Shirts for a Living, but I still Reach for This Classic $8 Amazon Tee
I Used to Design T-Shirts for a Living, but I Still Reach for This Classic $8 Amazon Tee
Amazon Shoppers Say These Ultra-Comfy Leggings Are "Soft as Air"
Amazon Shoppers Say These Ultra-Comfy Leggings Are "Soft as Air" — and They’re $7 Apiece
Dr. Haushka Bronzer
Bethenny Frankel Calls This Universally Flattering Liquid Bronzer “the Best,” and I Wholeheartedly Agree
Amazon Spring Fashion Lead
​​I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 New Spring Fashion Arrivals I’m Shopping
Nurses Say Best-Selling No-Show Socks Never Slip
Nurses Say These Best-Selling No-Show Socks Never Slip During 12-Hour Shifts — and They're $2 Apiece
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I’m Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off This Weekend
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off This Weekend
Hydrating Toner
I Skip Moisturizer Altogether With This Hydrating Toner That's Been My Go-To for 3 Years
Dark Spot Cream Sale
Shoppers Say Their “Dark Spots Are Fading” After Using This Now-$19 Cream for 2 Weeks