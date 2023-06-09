Shoppers Call This Breezy Amazon Dress a "Summer Staple," and It's Up to 56% Off Ahead of the Season

Snag the lightweight and flattering maxi starting at $29.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023

Amazon Maxi Dress
Photo:

Amazon

I can never have too many lightweight dresses, and I’m using the unofficial start of summer as my official excuse to expand my collection. A breezy dress is the ultimate cheat code for an effortlessly stylish look; throw one on with classic white sneakers or strappy sandals, and no further outfit planning is necessary. This season, I can’t stop reaching for maxi styles, especially —  their billowing silhouettes give me an instantly elevated appearance, and they make me look like I put a lot more effort into getting dressed than I actually do. With summer rapidly approaching, I’m in search of the best maxi dresses on the market, and I just found my new favorite pick at Amazon. The best part? It’s on sale for up to 56 percent off. 

The Zesica long strapless dress is the quintessential summer maxi. With a dizzying array of styles available at Amazon, this is the pick that truly checks all of my boxes. It’s made of rayon so it has an extra breathable feel, and its flowy silhouette is bound to keep you cool all summer. The dress has a flattering, smocked, elastic bust, plus partial lining to keep you covered and comfortable despite the piece’s airy material. My favorite element is the style’s dainty lace detailing, and, of course, its long, floor-length hemline. The Zesica pick is available in 20 colorways including versatile neutral tones, soft pastels, and bold brights to make a statement this season. Snag the summer staple while it’s marked down to as low as $29 from its original $65 price tag. 

Amazon Zesica Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Strapless Long Maxi Dress White

Amazon

Shop now: $29–$51 (Originally $65); amazon.com

With a near-perfect Amazon rating, the maxi is clearly loved by shoppers. One reviewer called it the “perfect summer dress,” saying that it’s “well made and beautiful” and that they “got many compliments” wearing it. Another customer who typically “hates wearing dresses” said they “felt pretty” in this pick, adding that it’s “so lightweight and flowy that it is great for hot weather.” A different person agreed, saying it’s a “summer staple.” 

Not only does the Zesica style look and feel great, but it’s also a “great dress for all occasions,” according to one customer, who said it “can be dressed up with jewelry or down with a pair of flip-flops.” One shopper even wore it to their wedding “bought another one” for their honeymoon because they “loved it so much.” And, another reviewer added that it makes for the perfect wedding guest dress, too, since it’s “very comfortable” and “doesn’t fall down like most strapless dresses.” 

Be sure to shop the Zesica maxi dress while it’s still marked down ahead of summer, and don’t blame me if you end up buying every color. 

Amazon Zesica Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Strapless Long Maxi Dress Purple

Amazon

Shop now: $29–$51 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Amazon Zesica Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Strapless Long Maxi Dress Fuchsia

Amazon

Shop now: $33–$46 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Amazon Zesica Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Strapless Long Maxi Dress Peach

Amazon

Shop now: $33–$51 (Originally $65); amazon.com

