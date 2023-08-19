My Friend Turned Heads in This Flattering $36 Amazon Dress and Inspired Me to Buy One in Every Color

This past weekend, a few friends and I went to support our friend from college who was having an art gallery showing in Brooklyn. It was unspoken, but everyone was dressed to the nines. In fact, my friend Autumn was wearing the most flattering dress; I was in awe of how effortlessly chic it was and couldn’t stop thinking that it would make for a great transitional piece going into fall.

I immediately needed to know where she got it from, but I was a bit nervous about the price. To my surprise, she was wearing Zesica’s Sleeveless Sweater Dress from Amazon, which is only $36 with an on-site coupon right now. This information alone was enough for me to add a few colors to my cart.

The knit dress comes in sizes S through XL and 14 colors, such as green, blue, black, gray, and pink. Made from a ribbed, sweater-like material, it features a deep V-neckline at the front and back of the dress and an adjustable belt. The form-fitting silhouette is super stretchy, so it hugs your curves, and the hem stops right at the mid-calf.

I have already begun my fall shopping, but not in the way you think. I am shopping for transitional pieces that can be worn both now, while it’s still warm out, and when the temperature begins to drop, as opposed to just looking for more heavy-weight clothes. When I asked Autumn about the weight and wearability of the Zesica dress into fall, she said, “It’s a great fall-time dress because the fabric is a bit heavier while still being breathable.” She continued to say that the belt “snatched her waist,” which “enhanced her figure,” and that the cut of the dress allowed her to “wear a bra without [her] straps showing.” Autumn said the fabric is “soft,” “comfortable,” and “versatile,” so she is able to dress it up and down by just swapping shoes, outerwear, and accessories.

Her final thoughts on the dress were that despite it being more of a “bodycon” style, she was able to “strut in it effortlessly without feeling constricted because of the stretch,” which she says is “hard to find with longer form-fitting dresses.”

If you are looking for a dress you can wear now through fall, shop Zesica’s Sleeveless Sweater Dress for just $36 with the on-site coupon from Amazon.

