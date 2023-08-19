I Can't Stop Wearing This Flattering $32 Midi Dress That Hugs My Body Like a Glove, So I’m Buying Multiple

My friend hit me with a last-minute invite to her company's luncheon fundraiser, and despite having a closet full of clothes, I felt like I had nothing to wear. I was apprehensive about shopping for a dress online with such a short turnaround, but I knew that going in-store would restrict my options. I immediately went to Amazon to see what was available for two-day shipping with my Prime membership. I knew I wanted a dress that was simple enough to wear for another occasion, and it was just my luck that I came across Zesica’s Midi Sweater Dress; was truly a match made in heaven.

The sleeveless dress comes in 17 colors, including pink, orange, yellow, green, and black, plus sizes XS through XXL. It features a stretchy knit fabric, mock neckline, and a side slit that comes up 2 inches above the knee, so you can walk with ease. The fabric has a medium weight that’s great for the fall but is still breathable enough to wear without overheating in warmer weather, too.



My favorite thing about the Zesica dress — aside from it being on sale for $32 with an on-site coupon — is that it’s super comfortable and soft. I’ve found other sweater dresses to be scratchy, but this fabric is smooth, and the amount of stretch makes it easy to take on and off despite having a mock neck. The dress hugs my body like a glove in a way that’s tasteful and complements my figure. The material also has enough give, along with a side slit, which allows me to walk and move unrestrictedly without worrying about the dress riding up.

The sleeveless, mock neck design is not only flattering and chic, but it also makes for a great transitional piece that can be worn in both summer and fall. No matter the season, it’s super easy to style. I plan to wear this dress for my friend's luncheon with a pair of strappy heels and a light shrug since it’s indoors, but when the weather starts to get cooler, I can layer a sweater over top to let the mock neck show through or pair it with an oversized jacket or knit cardigan for a casual look. I’m already planning to go back for this dress in a few fall colors.

If you’re looking for a classic dress you can wear now through fall, shop Zesica’s Midi Sweater Dress for $32 on Amazon.

