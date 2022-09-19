This Oversized Knit Cardigan Is Jumping in Sales on Amazon — and It’s 40% Off for a Few More Hours

The first temperature dip at the end of summer sends even the season’s most devout into a fall frenzy. One day below 75 degrees and the phrase “spooky season” reemerages. And, with that first cool breeze, we’re suddenly breaking out our favorite sweaters to pick up our pumpkin spice-flavored drink of choice. There are few places where this frenzy is felt more than Amazon, where one cardigan’s sales have risen by over 2,000 percent in the last 24 hours. Acting as fall’s groundhog, the overnight popularity of Zesica’s Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater confirms cooler weather is here — and it just so happens to be up to 40 percent off for the next several hours.

This fall-ready cardigan has garnered over 5,500 five-star ratings, in part thanks to the cardigan’s lightweight design. The loose waffle knit gives you just enough warmth for all-season wear, pairing with a tank on September’s straggling warm days and your favorite button-up, blouse, or autumnal dress come October. In addition to the lightweight, cozy design, customers love that this popular cardigan is available in 33 colors, many of which are currently on flash sale, giving you room to mix, match, and stock up.

Shop now: $30 (Originally $49); amazon.com

This isn’t the first time Zesica’s knit styles have impressed Amazon customers; another popular cardigan has racked up over 12,000 five-star ratings. But the Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater is the brand’s latest success, with one reviewer calling it “the greatest cardigan” they've “ever bought.”

Many customers loved how this sweater provides just the right amount of warmth during fall months. One reviewer wrote, “I am constantly too hot or cold. This is great because it is knitted so there is airflow, but [the] comfortable material keeps my arms warm.” Another said, “It's like wearing a lightweight, comfy afghan [blanket].” Other reviewers noted the sweater’s versatility, with one writing, “I absolutely love this cardigan! It’s so cozy and matches easily with so many outfits. It’s definitely going to be a staple in my wardrobe this fall.” Another added that it’s “cute, classy, and functional.”

While we all might ring in fall a little differently — I’m more in favor of apple spice than pumpkin — there’s one thing we can all agree on: the importance of a cozy sweater. If your wardrobe needs a new knit as we usher in these cooler months, take a cue from Amazon customers and shop this on-sale, lightweight cardigan now.

