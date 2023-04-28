Zendaya’s Vintage Versace Gown Combined Leather and Lace in the Best Way

A little less conversation and a little more Zendaya.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 @ 09:39AM
Zendaya
Photo:

 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

As if Zendaya’s triple-threat talents weren’t enough (see: her first Coachella performance in 7 years), she’s cemented herself as one of the most fashionable icons of our time. Whether it be the streets of Paris or a red carpet event, the multi-hyphenate treats every outing like it’s her own runway. And last night's look, unsurprisingly, was no exception.

Attending the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace on Thursday, Zendaya walked away with two awards as far as we're concerned: the Star of the Year honor and best-dressed. Slaying, per usual, she graced the red carpet in a light brown leather and lace dress from Versace’s autumn/winter 2001 collection. The figure-hugging gown featured leather paneling with a belted cowl neck top, a backward corset, and a high-slit skirt adorned with a rosette lace pattern. She rounded out the look with a pair of matching pointed-toe leather heels and jewelry by Bulgari.

On the beauty front, the Euphoria star opted for classic old Hollywood glamour with voluminous curls, bronzy eyeshadow, and a glossy lip.

Following the event, the star posted on her Instagram story, writing, “Thank you @donatella_versace for another special moment, been waiting to wear this one,” while crediting Law Roach, her longtime stylist behind her wardrobe prior to his retirement from the role.

Zendaya

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Zendaya arrived at the 2023 CinemaCon as the face of Louis Vuitton in a completely backless look by the legendary fashion house. The look included a light grey vest with a deep V neckline and slim lapels paired with sculptural, wide-leg pants. But the best part, however, was the vest, which was completely open in the back and held together by a sleek, simple black belt. She paired the workwear combo with white shoes, a stacking of metallic bangles, and hoop earrings.

Related Articles
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh's Blunt Bob and Wispy Bangs Are Giving Michelle Pfeiffer From 'Scarface'
Blake Lively
Blake Lively's Unbuttoned Leather Dress Plunged All the Way Down to Her Waist
Rihanna
Rihanna Wore Denim and Diamonds to Announce Her Next Movie Role
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris
We've Never Seen Kamala Harris in Sleeves Like This Before
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Wore the Coolest Labyrinth-Print Coordinating Set
Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Had Their First Date Night Since Becoming Parents
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Paired Her Completely See-Through Lavender Dress With Red Opera Gloves at the Time100 Gala
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Elevated Her Minimalist White Slip Dress With Bedazzled Bra-Style Straps
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson’s Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured a Neon Green Bikini and Sky-High Platform Heels
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Is Giving Carrie Bradshaw In a Floral Maxidress and Neon Manolo Blahnik Heels
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Look Featured a Sky-High Leg Slit and Floor-Sweeping Cape
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Knows Exactly What She's Doing in This Pink Gingham Set
Zendaya
Zendaya's Completely Backless Suiting Is Anything But Business Casual
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Channeled the 'Princess Diaries' With Her Tie and Button Down Combo
Jessica Chastain 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis
Jessica Chastain's Plunging Beaded Gown Was a Work of Art
Ciara's Sheer Corset Gown Combined So Many Trends We Lost Count
Ciara's Sheer, Underboob-Baring Corset Gown Combined So Many Trends, We Lost Count