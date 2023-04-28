Zendaya’s Vintage Versace Gown Combined Leather and Lace in the Best Way

As if Zendaya’s triple-threat talents weren’t enough (see: her first Coachella performance in 7 years), she’s cemented herself as one of the most fashionable icons of our time. Whether it be the streets of Paris or a red carpet event, the multi-hyphenate treats every outing like it’s her own runway. And last night's look, unsurprisingly, was no exception.

Attending the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace on Thursday, Zendaya walked away with two awards as far as we're concerned: the Star of the Year honor and best-dressed. Slaying, per usual, she graced the red carpet in a light brown leather and lace dress from Versace’s autumn/winter 2001 collection. The figure-hugging gown featured leather paneling with a belted cowl neck top, a backward corset, and a high-slit skirt adorned with a rosette lace pattern. She rounded out the look with a pair of matching pointed-toe leather heels and jewelry by Bulgari.

On the beauty front, the Euphoria star opted for classic old Hollywood glamour with voluminous curls, bronzy eyeshadow, and a glossy lip.

Following the event, the star posted on her Instagram story, writing, “Thank you @donatella_versace for another special moment, been waiting to wear this one,” while crediting Law Roach, her longtime stylist behind her wardrobe prior to his retirement from the role.

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Zendaya arrived at the 2023 CinemaCon as the face of Louis Vuitton in a completely backless look by the legendary fashion house. The look included a light grey vest with a deep V neckline and slim lapels paired with sculptural, wide-leg pants. But the best part, however, was the vest, which was completely open in the back and held together by a sleek, simple black belt. She paired the workwear combo with white shoes, a stacking of metallic bangles, and hoop earrings.