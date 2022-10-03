Zendaya Layered a Completely See-Through Catsuit Over Nothing But Black Short Shorts

While Zendaya is no stranger to (deservingly) stealing the spotlight almost anytime she steps out, the actress’s latest look — aka all-sheer everything during Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2023 show on Sunday — very much rivaled the designer ensembles that came down the runway in front of her.

Pulling all of the stops in honor of Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya arrived at the fashion house’s presentation looking front-row ready in a stunning sheer black Valentino catsuit covered in a crystal-embellished version of the brand’s V monogram. Although the main piece was completely see-through, the actress layered it over a pair of short black shorts and under a matching black monogrammed suit jacket, accessorizing only with a pair of dramatic black drop earrings and coordinating tan-and-black heels.

Zendaya kept her makeup and hair equally as glamorous for the occasion, opting to style her hair in a sleek bob with a side part and finishing the look with a bronze smoky eye and a brown-toned lip. Flanked by her long-time stylist, Law Roach, and supermodel Naomi Campbell, the pair’s similarly muted outfits in addition to Zendaya’s all made a case for why black is very much the new black.

The actress’s show-stopping appearance came just weeks after she made history for her show-stopping performance as Rue Bennett in the second season of HBO Max’s Euphoria. While Zendaya originally became the youngest woman in history to win the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the role back in 2020, this year’s win made her the youngest woman to win two Emmys in the same category and the first Black woman to win in the drama category twice.

When accepting her award, Zendaya was sure to dedicate her speech to those suffering from addiction. “My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people," she said. "I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her.”

