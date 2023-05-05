Zendaya and Tom Holland Showed Off Their Casual Couple's Style for a Rare Courtside Date

TomDaya back at it again.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on May 5, 2023 @ 09:45AM
Zendaya & Tom
Photo:

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

When it comes to Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship, they like to keep the details of their romance just between the two of them. But despite picking and choosing their public appearances carefully, they aren't afraid to indulge in occasional lovey-dovey behavior (see: matching hockey jerseys and sweet birthday tributes). And last night, the pair stepped out for a rare date night during the 2023 NBA playoffs to remind us that they are still one of Hollywood's cutest couples.

On Thursday, Zendaya and Tom sat courtside among many other A-listers to watch the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Golden State Warriors. While cheering on Zendaya’s hometown team — the Warriors (not far from where Zendaya grew up in Oakland), the power couple seamlessly blended into the crowd with their casual coordinating outfits. The actress opted for a simple white baby tee with high-waisted trousers, and teamed the low-key pairing with gold-rimmed glasses, a silver wristwatch, and a black Warriors baseball hat.

Holland followed suit with an equally laid-back look, consisting of a light gray Land Rover crewneck.

Zendaya Gray Suit Dress and Tom Holland Looking At Each Other "Spider-Man: No Way Home" 2021
Getty Images

Despite being date night, the pair kept their PDA to a minimum and exchanged a few smiles, but were more focused on the outcome of the game while snacking on a box of popcorn.

Earlier this year, the pair reminded us of how much we love, love — especially theirs. In March,  the actress’s nail artist, Marina Dobyk, gave the world a close-up look at one of Zendaya’s rings, which appeared to be engraved with her boyfriend’s initials. The piece of jewelry in question was a signet ring engraved with the letters “TH” in a cursive font. But social media users argued that it looks like “ZH” — a combination of the actress’s and Holland’s initials. Either way, it served as a sweet follow-up to the (numerous pairs of) Zendaya-engraved pants Holland has worn, all of which feature the letter "Z" stitched onto his back pocket.

Related Articles
Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell
Billie Lourd's Dress Paid Tribute to Carrie Fisher in the Sweetest Way
Rihanna
Rihanna Teamed Her Bump-Baring Leather Trench Coat With the Shortest Skirt and the Tallest Thigh-High Boots
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Channeled Cinderella in a Princess-Style Denim Gown on the Red Carpet
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Says Her Kids "Love" Their Stepdad Ben Affleck
Gwyneth Paltrow Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Revealed Who of Her Famous Exes, Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck, Was Better in Bed
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's Short Shorts and Braless Look Had a Surprising Workwear Element
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
These Were The Most Stylish Couples at the 2023 Met Gala
Met Gala After Party 2023 Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Nothing But a Thong Under Her Sheer Corseted Met Gala After-Party Dress
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore a Thong Over Her Sheer, Sequined Romper to the 2023 Met Gala After-Party
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Announced Her Second Pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's 2023 Met Gala Naked Dress Had the Most Dramatic Train
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna Arrived at the 2023 Met Gala Wearing the Biggest White Flowers, Ever
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas Expertly Coordinated His Man-Bag With Priyanka Chopra's Knitted Dress
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Deconstructed Strapless Sweater Dress With Towering Platform Boots Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Sheer Gown Featured a Crystal-Embellished Corset and the Highest Slit, Ever
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Slayed Date-Night Style in a Sheer Top and a Fuzzy Micro Miniskirt