Zendaya and Tom Holland Showed Off Their Casual Couple's Style for a Rare Courtside Date

When it comes to Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship, they like to keep the details of their romance just between the two of them. But despite picking and choosing their public appearances carefully, they aren't afraid to indulge in occasional lovey-dovey behavior (see: matching hockey jerseys and sweet birthday tributes). And last night, the pair stepped out for a rare date night during the 2023 NBA playoffs to remind us that they are still one of Hollywood's cutest couples.

On Thursday, Zendaya and Tom sat courtside among many other A-listers to watch the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Golden State Warriors. While cheering on Zendaya’s hometown team — the Warriors (not far from where Zendaya grew up in Oakland), the power couple seamlessly blended into the crowd with their casual coordinating outfits. The actress opted for a simple white baby tee with high-waisted trousers, and teamed the low-key pairing with gold-rimmed glasses, a silver wristwatch, and a black Warriors baseball hat.

Holland followed suit with an equally laid-back look, consisting of a light gray Land Rover crewneck.

Getty Images

Despite being date night, the pair kept their PDA to a minimum and exchanged a few smiles, but were more focused on the outcome of the game while snacking on a box of popcorn.

Earlier this year, the pair reminded us of how much we love, love — especially theirs. In March, the actress’s nail artist, Marina Dobyk, gave the world a close-up look at one of Zendaya’s rings, which appeared to be engraved with her boyfriend’s initials. The piece of jewelry in question was a signet ring engraved with the letters “TH” in a cursive font. But social media users argued that it looks like “ZH” — a combination of the actress’s and Holland’s initials. Either way, it served as a sweet follow-up to the (numerous pairs of) Zendaya-engraved pants Holland has worn, all of which feature the letter "Z" stitched onto his back pocket.

