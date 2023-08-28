Zendaya and Tom Holland Wore Matching Jerseys at a Charity Basketball Game

We love love, and we love it even more when it involves a celebrity couple putting aside their usual red carpet looks for matching ensembles that are anything but haute couture. Zendaya and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, made an appearance at a charity basketball game over the weekend in West Oakland, Calif., organized by Hoopbus and Project Backboard. The event coincided with the grand opening of a basketball court that Zendaya helped build and for its inaugural match, Holland spent some time shooting hoops while wearing a jersey that matched his girlfriend's.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Sydney Welch, who was in attendance, shared that Tom appeared as a "special guest" at the game. She shared a TikTok from the game that showed the couple in their matching Oakland jerseys.

"Throughout the game, you could see Zendaya cheering her boyfriend on with hugs, small kisses and smiles," Welch said. "The event started at 12:30 and the basketball game lasted about an hour and a half where Tom Holland played on and off for 35 minutes."

"They both appeared in really good spirits and spent a lot of their time interacting with the community by taking pictures, signing merchandise and reconnecting with old friends and family," Welch added.

Last week, Zendaya opened up about her under-the-radar relationship in an interviw with Elle. While she and Holland seem to be one of the hottest couple in Hollywood, they're actually quite private and don't often make splashy appearances together. The actress explained that she understands the public part of their relationship, but notes that she's making sure to balance keeping things private and not "hiding" from attention.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya said. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

