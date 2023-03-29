Celebrity Zendaya Zendaya Wore a Silky Slip Dress and Knee-High Boots During a Rare Date Night With Tom Holland We couldn't love them more. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 29, 2023 @ 09:39AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Instagram/chefsurendermohan It’s not every day that Hollywood It couple Zendaya and Tom Holland get spotted out and about on a romantic dinner date, but when they do, they remind everyone about one of the key factors that makes them such an undeniable power pairing: their individual fashion senses. On Monday, the couple did just that when grabbing a bite at London’s celeb-loved Indian restaurant, Jamavar. In a photo posted to Instagram by the establishment’s Executive Chef, Surender Mohan, Tom and Zendaya were pictured post-dinner in two very different, but equally stylish, spring outfits. While Holland opted to bundle up in a colorful striped sweater layered over a white collared shirt, under a brown houndstooth coat, and paired with brown trousers, Zendaya kept it a bit lighter in a periwinkle V-neck slip dress styled with a camel-colored leather trench coat and sheer black tights. Zendaya’s All-Leather Look Included a Moto Jacket and Skintight Pants Each of the actors accessorized in their own unique way — Tom with a simple white knit beanie and coordinating sneakers and Zendaya with black knee-high boots and a smattering of silver jewelry — and Zendaya wore her chin-length hair down in loose natural curls with a middle part. getty images The romantic (and rare) public outing comes just a week after the couple gave the world another small glimpse into their sweet relationship by sharing a close-up look at one very sentimental piece of jewelry. In a video posted by the actress’s nail artist, Marina Dobyk, Zendaya sported a gold ring that appeared to be engraved with the letters “TH” in a cursive font in honor of Holland, who she’s been publicly dating since Sept. 2021. “Nails for @zendaya 💓💓💓,” Dobyk simply captioned the video.