Zendaya Wore a Silky Slip Dress and Knee-High Boots During a Rare Date Night With Tom Holland

We couldn't love them more.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 @ 09:39AM
Zendaya tom holland london date night jamavar
Photo:

Instagram/chefsurendermohan

It’s not every day that Hollywood It couple Zendaya and Tom Holland get spotted out and about on a romantic dinner date, but when they do, they remind everyone about one of the key factors that makes them such an undeniable power pairing: their individual fashion senses.

On Monday, the couple did just that when grabbing a bite at London’s celeb-loved Indian restaurant, Jamavar. In a photo posted to Instagram by the establishment’s Executive Chef, Surender Mohan, Tom and Zendaya were pictured post-dinner in two very different, but equally stylish, spring outfits. While Holland opted to bundle up in a colorful striped sweater layered over a white collared shirt, under a brown houndstooth coat, and paired with brown trousers, Zendaya kept it a bit lighter in a periwinkle V-neck slip dress styled with a camel-colored leather trench coat and sheer black tights.

Each of the actors accessorized in their own unique way — Tom with a simple white knit beanie and coordinating sneakers and Zendaya with black knee-high boots and a smattering of silver jewelry — and Zendaya wore her chin-length hair down in loose natural curls with a middle part.

tom holland zendaya 2019

getty images

The romantic (and rare) public outing comes just a week after the couple gave the world another small glimpse into their sweet relationship by sharing a close-up look at one very sentimental piece of jewelry. In a video posted by the actress’s nail artist, Marina Dobyk, Zendaya sported a gold ring that appeared to be engraved with the letters “TH” in a cursive font in honor of Holland, who she’s been publicly dating since Sept. 2021. 

“Nails for @zendaya 💓💓💓,” Dobyk simply captioned the video.

Related Articles
Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston
Drew Barrymore's First Hot Flash Happened With Jennifer Aniston By Her Side
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Football Game
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Made Their First Public Appearance With Their Newborn Baby
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Sheer Red Carpet Gown Featured the Most Vibrant Pop of Color
jodie-turner-smith-vanity-fair-oscars-party
Jodie Turner-Smith Says Raising a Biracial Daughter Has Helped Her "Heal" Her Own “Conversations Around Colorism”
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Didn't Actually Say Emily Ratajkowski Was His "Celebrity Crush" in an Unearthed Throwback Video
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles Were Spotted Making Out in Tokyo
Reese Witherspoon Announced She Is Getting Divorced
Reese Witherspoon Announced She Is Getting Divorced
Khloe Kardashian Paired a Chunky Athletic Sneaker From a Celebrity-Favorite Brand With a $16,000 Bag
Khloé Kardashian Just Paired the Chunky Athletic Sneakers You Probably Owned as a Kid With a $16,190 Bag
Dua Lipa Hello Kitty bikini instagram
Dua Lipa’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Crochet Hello Kitty String Bikini and Matching Thong Bottoms
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her Two Daughters
Nick Viall, Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson and Nick Viall Admitted to Faking Their Romantic Relationship
Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil Ushered in a Spring Version of the Sexy Boot Trend Amal Clooney Can’t Stop Wearing
selena gomez wedding dress only murders in the building
Selena Gomez Wore the Most Stunning Lace Wedding Dress on the Set of 'Only Murders in the Building'
law roach zendaya cfda awards
Law Roach Says Zendaya "Started to Suffer" After the Internet Blamed Her for His Retirement
Sarah Snook Pregnant
Sarah Snook Debuted Her Pregnancy at the 'Succession' Premiere
Zendaya Tom Holland Spiderman Premiere
Zendaya’s Ring Appears to Be Engraved With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland's Initials