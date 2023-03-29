Zendaya Wore a Silky Slip Dress and Knee-High Boots During a Rare Date Night With Tom Holland

It’s not every day that Hollywood It couple Zendaya and Tom Holland get spotted out and about on a romantic dinner date, but when they do, they remind everyone about one of the key factors that makes them such an undeniable power pairing: their individual fashion senses.

On Monday, the couple did just that when grabbing a bite at London’s celeb-loved Indian restaurant, Jamavar. In a photo posted to Instagram by the establishment’s Executive Chef, Surender Mohan, Tom and Zendaya were pictured post-dinner in two very different, but equally stylish, spring outfits. While Holland opted to bundle up in a colorful striped sweater layered over a white collared shirt, under a brown houndstooth coat, and paired with brown trousers, Zendaya kept it a bit lighter in a periwinkle V-neck slip dress styled with a camel-colored leather trench coat and sheer black tights.

Each of the actors accessorized in their own unique way — Tom with a simple white knit beanie and coordinating sneakers and Zendaya with black knee-high boots and a smattering of silver jewelry — and Zendaya wore her chin-length hair down in loose natural curls with a middle part.

getty images

The romantic (and rare) public outing comes just a week after the couple gave the world another small glimpse into their sweet relationship by sharing a close-up look at one very sentimental piece of jewelry. In a video posted by the actress’s nail artist, Marina Dobyk, Zendaya sported a gold ring that appeared to be engraved with the letters “TH” in a cursive font in honor of Holland, who she’s been publicly dating since Sept. 2021.

“Nails for @zendaya 💓💓💓,” Dobyk simply captioned the video.