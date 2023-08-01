Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Shared Heartbreaking Tributes to Their Late Co-Star Angus Cloud

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus."

Zendaya and Angus Cloud 2022 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party
Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are remembering their late Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud with touching tributes. On Tuesday, the actresses shared Instagram posts dedicated to the actor who played Fezco in the hit HBO show. Their posts came a day after his family shared the news of the 25 year old's tragic passing.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," Zendaya wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Angus dancing and smiling. "I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)."

She continued, "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment. My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Zendaya, Angus Cloud, and 'Euphoria' Cast at Season 2 Premiere in January 2022

Getty Images

Sweeney shared a carousel of images and videos of the star, including one photo that captured the two embracing. "Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter," she wrote. "This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you. 🖤"

On Monday, Cloud's family confirmed his passing in a statement obtained by TMZ. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," they stated, adding that the actor was struggling with grief after the death of his father. "Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

