Zendaya Paid Tribute to 'Euphoria' With Her On-Stage Style at Coachella

Zendaya marked her return to music on a fashion high note.



On Saturday, the multi-hyphenate joined British musician Labrinth on stage at Coachella for a surprise performance of two songs from the Euphoria soundtrack. The pair sang renditions of "I'm Tired" (which Z co-wrote) and "All of Us" while Zendaya channeled Euphoria's Y2K aesthetic in a blush pink minidress trimmed in satin, featuring a tiered ruffled hem and a bow at tied at the bust. The dress was layered over a ribbed white tank top and Zendaya accessorized with black lace thigh-high boots by Christian Louboutin, oversized silver hoops, and natural curls parted down the middle.

Getty

The duet was Zendaya's first live musical act in over seven years. She released her self-titled album in 2013, but has since shifted her focus over to acting.



Later that night, Zendaya thanked the audience for their support on her Instagram Stories. “I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again," she wrote. "And to the crowd tonight...wow... my heart is so full, I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away, I'm so grateful.”

Still in disbelief over what had just transpired, the actress-slash-singer shared a selfie video expressing her gratitude once again a few hours later. "I just wanted to say thank you again for such a magical, beautiful night,” she gushed. “Thank you to Lab for inviting me and making all this happen so last minute. I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life, as soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything but you guys. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what I sounded like, but I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna have fun.’"