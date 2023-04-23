Zendaya Paid Tribute to 'Euphoria' With Her On-Stage Style at Coachella

She joined Labrinth for her first musical performance in seven years.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 23, 2023 @ 12:55PM
Zendaya
Photo:

Getty

Zendaya marked her return to music on a fashion high note. 

On Saturday, the multi-hyphenate joined British musician Labrinth on stage at Coachella for a surprise performance of two songs from the Euphoria soundtrack. The pair sang renditions of "I'm Tired" (which Z co-wrote) and "All of Us" while Zendaya channeled Euphoria's Y2K aesthetic in a blush pink minidress trimmed in satin, featuring a tiered ruffled hem and a bow at tied at the bust. The dress was layered over a ribbed white tank top and Zendaya accessorized with black lace thigh-high boots by Christian Louboutin, oversized silver hoops, and natural curls parted down the middle.

Zendaya

Getty

The duet was Zendaya's first live musical act in over seven years. She released her self-titled album in 2013, but has since shifted her focus over to acting.

Later that night, Zendaya thanked the audience for their support on her Instagram Stories. “I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again," she wrote. "And to the crowd tonight...wow... my heart is so full, I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away, I'm so grateful.”

Still in disbelief over what had just transpired, the actress-slash-singer shared a selfie video expressing her gratitude once again a few hours later. "I just wanted to say thank you again for such a magical, beautiful night,” she gushed. “Thank you to Lab for inviting me and making all this happen so last minute. I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life, as soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything but you guys. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what I sounded like, but I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna have fun.’"

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Paired a Fiery Red Wig With Sheer Pink Pants and an Underboob-Baring Crop Top
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Revealed She Was “Super Ill” When Stepping Out in Her Viral Red Crystal Look at Fashion Week
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s Latest Styling Hack Is the Answer to Spring’s Finicky Weather
Kendall Jenner Black Outfit Coachella
Kendall Jenner's Buzzy Coachella Look Included the Celeb-Loved Spring Staple You Can Get for $8 on Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore All-Leather, All-Black Everything
Zendaya Louis Vuitton
Zendaya Made Her Louis Vuitton Campaign Debut in a Sexy Take on the Classic LBD
Dakota Johnson & Melanie Griffith
Dakota Johnson Wore a Plunging Two-Piece Suit For a Mommy-and-Me Outing With Melanie Griffith
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Paired a Utilitarian Fendi Jumpsuit With a Matching Pleated Skirt on ‘The Tonight Show’
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Paired a Power-Shoulder Blazer With a Completely See-Through, Sparkly Catsuit
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Paired Her Midriff-Flossing Black Leather Bikini With Lace-Up Platform Boots
Katie Holmes attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
Katie Holmes Doesn't Regret Her 2022 Dress-Over-Jeans Outfit
Rihanna
Rihanna Wore a Maternity Crop Top With the Longest Scarf
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Plunging Cut-Out Gown Clashed Perfectly With the Cannes Pink Carpet
ana de armas ghosted premiere
Ana de Armas’s Latest Red Carpet Look Was Part Blazer, Part Plunging LBD
hailey bieber white tank top thong ig
Hailey Bieber Paired a Cropped White Tank Top With Nothing But the Tiniest Matching Thong
Hailey Beiber Earrings
Hailey Bieber Wore the Cutest Initial Earrings Dedicated to Justin, and We Found a Similar Pair for $13