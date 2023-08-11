Zendaya Looks Like a Goddess in a Sheer, "Wet Look" Gown With a Midriff Cutout

She's looking absolutely drenched.

By
Julia Meehan
Published on August 11, 2023 @ 11:06AM
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari

There’s no question that everything Zendaya does feels brand new. After being named the new ambassador of Louis Vuitton, the actress stars front and center for the latest SmartWater campaign, modeling a custom-made collection of gowns designed by London's hottest up-and-coming fashion designers in what might just be the most “refreshing” drop from the brand, ever.

In the new campaign photos, the actress and singer showed off the bottled water brand as she modeled several bespoke iterations from emerging talent like Conner Ives, Nensi Dojaka, Chet Lo, Aaron Esh, and Di Petsa, who were hand-picked by her celebrity stylist, Law Roach.

In the one video posted by the brand, Zendaya donned an ethereal, wet look by the designer Di Petsa. As the actress explained her perfect plan, which is having no plan at all, she wore a breathtaking white draped gown that features a one-shoulder neckline, a totally-sheer silhouette, and a cutout at the midriff. Shiny, dainty silver hoop earrings and a coordinating ear climber completed the look.

As for her glam, she continued the water-inspired look by pairing a dewy, bronzy complexion with a vibrant blue eyeshadow at the corner of her eyes, and she styled her short brown hair with voluminous flipped-out ends. She topped off her look with a bubblegum pink manicure.

zendaya sag 2023

Getty images

In another look, she slipped into a royal blue minidress by Nensi Dojaka that featured a pleated, flowy skirt and the deepest plunging, sweetheart neckline.

Speaking with WWD, Dojaka explained the vision behind the dress she designed for Zendaya, sharing it was “an evolution of a signature piece the brand is known for, which is the padded mini corset, and now it evolved into an asymmetric dress with an organic neckline. It is structured enough internally to preserve the shape, yet seemingly light on the outside with the flowy chiffon in the flared part of it. It’s more tapered at the waist to create a very feminine shape and embrace her body.”

