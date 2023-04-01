Zendaya Wore a Sequined Sari With a Gold Embellished Bra on the Red Carpet

No crumbs left.

Zendaya can wear just about anything and look fabulous. Zebra-print hot pants and a matching bra top? Done. A flower-dress hybrid? Easy. At this point, nothing surprises us — that is, until today when her latest look had everyone unable to pick their jaws up from the floor.  

Attending the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala in Mumbai, India, Zendaya slayed in a custom midnight blue sari paired with a bedazzled gold-embellished bra by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. The one-shoulder gown featured a garden-like scene with colorful hand-embroidered flowers that bloomed from the bottom and extended to the garment's long, dramatic train. The remainder of the sari's sheer fabric, meanwhile, was covered in sparkly sequins. 

Zendaya

Splash

Not needing much more bling, Zendaya accessorized with only a gold cuff on one wrist and matching earrings. Her wavy brown hair was pulled back into a low-slung bun with a middle part and wispy pieces, and she finished off her glam with a pink glossy lip, flushed cheeks, and smoky eye makeup.

Also in attendance at the event was Zendaya's boyfriend Tom Holland, who wore a classic black tux — though, they walked the red carpet separately (Z and her dress needed their moment, after all). 

But the couple had plenty of time together yesterday. After the two touched down at Mumbai airport in coordinating casual looks, Zendaya and Tom charted a yacht from the boat rental company Blue Bay Marine. For that occasion, Zendaya looked amazing as well, wearing a long red dress with white lace-up sandals. 

