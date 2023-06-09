Zendaya Wore a See-Through Fishnet Top Underneath Her Sparkly Pantsuit on the Red Carpet

Who says suits can't be sexy?

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on June 9, 2023
Zendaya
Photo:

Getty

Pantsuits can be sophisticated, smart, and even stylish. But sexy? That's usually not a word that comes to mind when describing the ultra-polished set. But leave it to Zendaya to prove that old school way of thinking wrong with her latest look. 

On Thursday, the actress stepped out for the Bulgari Hotel opening in Rome wearing an outfit that made gowns on the red carpet seem so passé. For the occasion, Zendaya wore a black Valentino two-piece suit that consisted of an oversized slouchy blazer and wide-leg trousers — all covered in iridescent glitter. Adding even more sparkle and a dash of sexy to her ensemble, Zendaya opted for a rhinestone-studded fishnet top that was partially see-through underneath, and she accessorized with a pair of glitzy statement earrings and a smattering of diamond rings on each hand. 

Zendaya

Getty

Zendaya's chin-length bob was styled in voluminous waves with a sweeping side part, and makeup-wise, she sported the classic combination of a soft pink lip and a smoky eye. 

While Zendaya looked amazing (as she always does) at the event, her outfit for the night was actually a happy accident. Over on her Instagram Story, the Euphoria star explained that the gown she was originally supposed to wear on the red carpet went missing en route to Italy. “Fun fact…my dress for tonight’s @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event,” she captioned a close-up photo of her sparkly set, adding: "When in doubt…a @maisonvalentino suit :) @luxurylaw.”

Zendaya

Zendaya Instagram

As they say, everything happens for a reason. 

