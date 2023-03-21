Zendaya’s Ring Appears to Be Engraved With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland's Initials

We're not crying, you're crying.

Published on March 21, 2023 @ 09:14AM
Zendaya Tom Holland Spiderman Premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

Zendaya and Tom Holland may keep their relationship more on the private side, but that doesn’t stop them from gifting us with the cutest “aww” worthy couple moments every once in a while (see: matching hockey jerseys and sweet birthday tributes). The latest indication that they are and forever will be couple goals? A close-up look at one of Zendaya’s ring, which appeared to be engraved with her boyfriend’s initials.

On Monday, the actress’s nail artist, Marina Dobyk, gave the world a glimpse at the sentimental ring by posting an Instagram video detailing Zendaya’s fresh bubblegum pink manicure. Simply captioned, “Nails for @zendaya 💓💓💓,” the video showed the A-lister modeling her new manicure as she stood in a white and black-striped shirt, black sweatpants, gray slippers, and (of course) the shiny gold ring. 

While the piece of jewelry appeared to be engraved with the letters “TH” in a cursive font (in honor of Tom Holland, who she’s been publicly dating since Sept. 2021), some social media users have argued that it actually looks like “ZH” — a combination of both the actress’s and Holland’s initials. 

Zendaya’s personalized accessory debut comes just a month after she sparked engagement rumors by wearing a different kind of ring on her Instagram Story. In a snap shared back in February, the Euphoria star posted a zoomed-in mirror selfie that showed off a huge diamond ring on what appeared to be her left hand.

Zendaya IG story engagement ring

Instagram Story/Zendaya

Upon closer inspection, fans realized that the ring was likely actually worn on her right hand (thanks to a camera feature that automatically flips images), but that didn’t stop the internet from descending into a full-on frenzy.

