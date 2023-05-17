Zendaya Paired Her Black Off-The-Shoulder Velvet Gown With a Diamond Viper Necklace

Can’t come to the phone right now.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on May 17, 2023 @ 12:51PM
Zendaya Bulgari Event
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari

Zendaya needs no introduction. Between her already stacked résumé, chock full of storied fashion houses (see: the newest house ambassador of Louis Vuitton), her triple-threat talents, and her cutest aww-worthy couple moments with Tom Holland, she’s practically American royalty. And last night's look continued her style streak on the step-and-repeat — to no one’s surprise.

Attending Bulgari’s Mediterranea High Jewelry event in Venice, Italy, the fashion icon arrived leaving no crumbs in a custom black off-the-shoulder mermaid gown by London-based designer Richard Quinn. The dramatic velvet gown featured a plunging neckline with a button bodice and pockets at the hips.

Accessory-wise, Zendaya didn't skimp on the sparkle, she stole the spotlight in a Bulgari diamond-encrusted, serpentine design necklace that wrapped around her neck and slithered down her chest. A pair of diamond stud earrings rounded out her look, which she showed off by wearing her hair in a sleek, defined side-part updo. She teamed her glam with a soft pink glossy lip, flushed cheeks, and dark, smoky eye makeup.

Zendaya Bulgari Event with CEO and Law Roach

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari

Flanked by her long-time stylist, Law Roach, and CEO of Bulgari, Jean-Christophe Babin, the pair’s similarly muted yet classic outfits in addition to Zendaya’s all made a case for why black is very much the new black.

Zendaya

Getty

The actress’s show-stopping appearance came just a month after the A-lister returned to Coachella's big stage for the first time in seven years. The multi-hyphenate joined Labrinth for a surprise performance during weekend two (!!!). Paying tribute to Euphoria, the pair sang two songs from the HBO Max’s drama series soundtrack: renditions of "I'm Tired" (which Z co-wrote) and "All of Us."

