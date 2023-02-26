Zendaya Wore a Bra Top With Star-Shaped Boob Cutouts to the NAACP Image Awards

After skipping the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Zendaya attended her first red carpet of the year last night at the NAACP Image Awards, and while seemingly making up for lost time, she delivered not one, but two jaw-dropping looks during the event.



First up, Zendaya hit the step-and-repeat in a vintage Versace gown from the Italian fashion brand's spring 2002 collection. The strapless black dress featured an extreme plunging neckline, a mermaid-style skirt with the highest slit, and lime green accents throughout. She accessorized with Bulgari jewels — including a sizable diamond bracelet and a matching ring — and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. Her new bob, which was back to its original chocolate brown shade, was styled in voluminous waves with a side part, and she paired her nude-lined lips with bronzy glam.

Later on in the evening, Zendaya changed into another vintage look (this time, 1993 Prada) while hitting the stage to present the Outstanding Motion Picture award. Her second outfit of the night included a white bra top with star-shaped cutouts and a matching maxi skirt with waistband cutouts in the same style. She swapped her black pumps for a similar set in white, and added a pair of diamond drop earrings.

Aside from being a presenter at last night's award show, Zendaya was also nominated for two awards herself — Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria — but unfortunately, she lost both honors to Angela Bassett.