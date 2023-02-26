Zendaya Wore a Bra Top With Star-Shaped Boob Cutouts to the NAACP Image Awards

And that wasn't her only jaw-dropping look of the night.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023 @ 10:55AM
Zendaya

After skipping the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Zendaya attended her first red carpet of the year last night at the NAACP Image Awards, and while seemingly making up for lost time, she delivered not one, but two jaw-dropping looks during the event. 

First up, Zendaya hit the step-and-repeat in a vintage Versace gown from the Italian fashion brand's spring 2002 collection. The strapless black dress featured an extreme plunging neckline, a mermaid-style skirt with the highest slit, and lime green accents throughout. She accessorized with Bulgari jewels — including a sizable diamond bracelet and a matching ring — and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. Her new bob, which was back to its original chocolate brown shade, was styled in voluminous waves with a side part, and she paired her nude-lined lips with bronzy glam. 

Zendaya

Later on in the evening, Zendaya changed into another vintage look (this time, 1993 Prada) while hitting the stage to present the Outstanding Motion Picture award. Her second outfit of the night included a white bra top with star-shaped cutouts and a matching maxi skirt with waistband cutouts in the same style. She swapped her black pumps for a similar set in white, and added a pair of diamond drop earrings. 

Zendaya

Aside from being a presenter at last night's award show, Zendaya was also nominated for two awards herself — Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria — but unfortunately, she lost both honors to Angela Bassett. 

Related Articles
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's Ab-Baring Cutout Gown Featured an Upside-Down Top with Underboob Fringe
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Reworked the Classic Party Outfit with a Plunging Blazer and No Bra
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Wore See-Through Lingerie in the Front Row at Gucci
Julia Fox Belt Skirt Denim Boots Milan Fashion Week 2023
Julia Fox Just Wore Five Belts as a Skirt With Sky-High Denim Boots
Dua lipa Milan Fashion Week
Dua Lipa Wore a Completely Sheer Lace Catsuit
Jennifer Garner Party Down premiere
Jennifer Garner Wore a Plunging Jumpsuit With Cap Sleeves
Pedro Pascal Mandalorian London
Pedro Pascal Paired Big Red Pants With a Crochet Sweater
Katy Perry Variety 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event
Katy Perry Wore a Giant Flower With Sequin Trousers
Simone Ashley Sparkly Top
Simone Ashley Just Went Braless In A Sparkly, Side Boob-Baring Party Top
Lily James BAFTAs
Lily James’s White BAFTAs Gown Featured an Ultra-Plunging Neckline and an Oversized Bow
Catherine Zeta-Jones BAFTAs
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Colorful Sheer Gown Featured a Dramatic Tulle Train
Sydney sweeney berlin film festival red carpet gown
Sydney Sweeney Channeled Jessica Rabbit in the Glitziest Red Gown
sydney sweeney berlin film festival blazer cutouts
Sydney Sweeney's Plunging, Rhinestone-Covered Blazer Had the Biggest Side and Underboob-Baring Cutouts, Ever
Nicola Coughlan Latex Dress Newport Beach Film Festival London
Nicola Coughlan Added a Regencycore Detail to Her Latex Gown
Madelyn Cline Blue Sheer Dress Outer Banks Season 3 Premiere 2023
Madelyn Cline Channeled Kate Moss's Most Iconic Look in a Slinky Sheer Gown
Katy Perry in Zebra
Katy Perry Paired a Zebra Jacket and Micro-Miniskirt Set With a Sequined Crop Top