Zendaya Wore a Pink Bustier Gown Covered in Dozens of Rosettes to the 2023 SAG Awards

Coming up roses, literally.

Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com.

Published on February 27, 2023
Zendaya is back. After taking a five month hiatus from the red carpet, the actress made a triumphant return at the 2023 NAACP Awards in two jaw-dropping looks, only to turn around and do it again the next day. 

On Sunday, Zendaya continued her style streak on the step-and-repeat in a pair of dazzling dresses at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards. She first hit the red carpet in a blush pink custom silk gown by Valentino that featured a corseted bodice and more than a hundred (190, to be exact) rosettes attached to its floor-length skirt and train — the gown was essentially the personification of the phrase "coming up roses."

Accessory-wise, Zendaya didn't skimp on the sparkle, opting for a massive Bulgari diamond necklace and a bracelet and cocktail ring to match. Her chin-grazing bob was blown out in bombshell waves that were swept to the side, while her makeup included rosy cheeks, pink lips, and exaggerated bottom lashes.  

Zendaya

Just like the night before, Zendaya changed into a second, and equally stunning, outfit — this time, she slipped on a slinky color-block dress with baby blue and pale pink panels of fabric on opposite ends. The strapless Armani Prive gown featured a black sequined bralette with an asymmetric cutout at the midriff underneath. Zendaya switched up her jewelry, and traded in her candy-colored gem necklace for a diamond, mother of pearl, and aquamarine choker. 

Zendaya

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach teased her red carpet comeback over the weekend, but no one was prepared for this level of sartorial mastery.

