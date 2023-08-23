Zendaya’s Latest Iteration of the Bouncy Bob Proves a Few Small Tweaks Can Make a Huge Difference

A new season calls for “a little refresh.”

Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on August 23, 2023 @ 09:50AM
Zendaya at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

ICYMI, the haircut of the summer was the classic, low-maintenance bob (right after French girl bangs, of course). Between Hailey Bieber’s choppy chin-grazing bob and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s blunt bob, celebrities couldn’t resist making the big chop. Now, the latest It girl to jump on the bandwagon and prove that the 'do is sticking around for the fall season is the one and only Zendaya.

On Tuesday, the actress documented a familiar yet refreshed ‘do with her 184 million Instagram followers. In the Instagram Story, Zendaya posed for a quick mirror selfie to show off her thick, voluminous shoulder-grazing bob, which fell in a sweeping deep side-part with wispy flipped-out ends. Zendaya modeled the bouffant style with a white itty-bitty cropped tee and low-rise denim, which she accessorized with a brown twisted belt, a gold timepiece, a pendant statement necklace, and a brown suede tote slung around her shoulder. Letting her hair transformation take center stage, she captioned the story, “needed a little refresh.”

Zendaya Bob Cut

Zendaya/Instagram

While Zendaya may have given her bouncy hair a fresh chop just in time for fall, the actress has been rocking a bob for some time now. She first debuted the chop back in December with an Instagram video showing off her new strands.

The reveal of her touched up ‘do came just a day before starring in Elle’s September issue. At 26 years old, the multi-hyphenate opens up about what it is like to take Hollywood by storm in the flash of an eye.

Zendaya

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya shared. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

