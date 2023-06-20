Zendaya Wore the Trippiest Plunging Matching Set to the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

The stars came out for the first Louis Vuitton menswear show with Pharrell Williams at the helm. The newly minted creative director showed his debut collection today — Spring/Summer 2024 — in Paris and the front row included names like Beyoncé, Maluma, and house ambassador Zendaya, who arrived at the hottest event of Paris's men's Fashion Week wearing a matching set that featured a print that mashed up architectural details, sequins, and a loose, relaxed silhouette.

Zendaya's short-sleeved, disco-collared shirt (which she wore unbuttoned for a major deep-V moment) matched perfectly with her drapey, floor-sweeping pants and they both featured a print that incorporated plenty of LV signatures. There were muted colors, whirls and swirls, and major landmarks (the brand started out as a luggage company, after all) and she finished her ensemble with a Capucines bag from Vuitton, pointy pumps, and jewelry from Bulgari (must be nice to have so many designer brands to pull from when you're the face of the best ones). Zendaya wore her hair in loose waves for the show and had a sweep of bright pink blush to play off her otherwise subtle glam.

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

“I pinch myself every day,” Williams told the New York Times of his new role at Vuitton — and the office that comes with it. “This is the equivalent of a castle to me. I mean, the Seine River right there — it’s like the moat.”



He also shared that he didn't apply for the position. Instead, he was hand-picked for the role. Williams said that Alexandre Arnault, the man behind fashion giant LVMH, sent him a text: “Please call me. The time has come.”

“I had always wanted to work with him, in any way, shape or form since I started working in the group, which is already 10-plus years ago,” Arnault told the Times of how things came together for the partnership. “And it was just never the right time because either the companies were too small to work with someone as big as him, or there were already people in charge, or he was working with Chanel. And stars were so aligned now, finally.”