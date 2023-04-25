Zendaya's Completely Backless Suiting Is Anything But Business Casual

An HR violation for the sake of fashion.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on April 25, 2023
What happens in Vegas isn't staying there. If Zendaya has anything to say about it, her outfit is going to make everyone reevaluate their workwear, whether or not they're in Sin City. The actress graced the CinemaCon red carpet today wearing a completely backless Louis Vuitton look — she's the newest face of the brand, after all — that added a major dose of skin to an otherwise HR-approved workwear combo.

The look, which was first shown on the Fall/Winter 2023 runway in Paris, included a light grey vest with a deep, plunging V neckline and slim lapels paired with sculptural, wide-leg pants. But the vest wasn't just any three-piece suit add-on, this one was completely open in the back and held together by a sleek, simple black belt, allowing Zendaya's back to be on full display as she walked the carpet to drum up excitement for Dune 2, set to be released later this year. She finished her look with white shoes, armloads of metallic bangles, and hoop earrings.

“She’s not just in dreams this time,” Zendaya said of her character Chani's importance in the second installment of Denis Villeneuve's 2021 blockbuster. “I only got a small time to find out who she was (in part one) ... these are still two young people who are trying to grow up, fall in love and leave; being a warrior for your people.”

“Part two is an epic war movie, much more dense ... we visited Arrakis. We visit new locations, everything is new in the film. In the first movie we shot 40% in IMAX, this time it’s full IMAX,” Villeneuve added, probably making a not-so-subtle nod to anyone who thought the first film was a little too sleepy for such an iconic sci-fi book. Dune 2's very stacked cast also includes Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, and Stellan Skarsgård.

