Zendaya Made Her Louis Vuitton Campaign Debut in a Sexy Take on the Classic LBD

After months of rumors, the fashion house finally announced Zendaya as its newest ambassador.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 @ 02:22PM
Zendaya Louis Vuitton
Photo:

Mert and Marcus for Louis Vuitton

Zendaya is adding yet another storied fashion house to her already stacked résumé. On Thursday, Louis Vuitton announced Zendaya as its newest house ambassador with a gorgeous campaign shot in Cote d’Azur with her has the face of the Capucines bag.

In the photos, captured by the iconic photography duo Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott (better known as Mert and Marcus), the actress modeled several iterations of one of the brand's classic bag designs with a vibrant blue sky and oceanic backdrop featuring the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin house, designed by architect Eileen Gray. In one photo, Zendaya wore a sleek black one-shoulder dress with a gold zipper running along the side and a buckle detail on the strap. She paired the look with a blue handbag adorned with the house's signature LV monogram. Her hair was styled in a middle part and a voluminous blowout, perfected by Raoul Alejandre, and she opted for a dewy and bronzy glam look, executed by Antoinette Hill.

In another look, she modeled a white dress with the same gold hardware (pulled from LV's signature bags and trunks) as the first look, and she carried the Capucines bag in white.

Zendaya Louis Vuitton

Mert and Marcus for Louis Vuitton

The stunning shoot was styled by Zendaya's longtime stylist and pal Law Roach, who famously took a step back from celebrity styling earlier this year. Roach shut down the internet rumblings of drama between him and Zendaya, and this shoot further solidifies their unity. During an interview with The Cut's Lindsay Peoples, Roach addressed his relationship with Zendaya, adding that he would continue working with her in some capacity.

"I don’t have to style Zendaya to be a part of her team and her creativity team, right? So maybe if I choose, you know, not to be her stylist, I can still be her creative director and I can still, you know, manage a stylist or however I choose to do it. I haven’t made a decision," he explained. "She’s giving me the grace to be able to make that decision because we really have a kinship. Like, you know, we’ve grown up together. And that’s all I ever asked, was for people who I worked so hard for to just give me grace when I need it.”

Back in March, the actress attended the brand's Women’s Fall-Winter 2023 show in Paris, pointing to a potential partnership in the works.

Zendaya Louis Vuitton

Getty Images

For her front row escapades, the actress wore a beige zebra-print suit consisting of a blazer and matching short-shorts, which she paired with a black bra top and matching knee-high boots.

Related Articles
Dakota Johnson & Melanie Griffith
Dakota Johnson Wore a Plunging Two-Piece Suit For a Mommy-and-Me Outing With Melanie Griffith
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Paired a Utilitarian Fendi Jumpsuit With a Matching Pleated Skirt on ‘The Tonight Show’
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Paired a Power-Shoulder Blazer With a Completely See-Through, Sparkly Catsuit
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Paired Her Midriff-Flossing Black Leather Bikini With Lace-Up Platform Boots
J.Crew "Style for Decades" Campaign
J.Crew Tapped Michelle Yeoh, Quinta Brunson, and Other Hollywood Icons for Its Latest Campaign
Katie Holmes attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
Katie Holmes Doesn't Regret Her 2022 Dress-Over-Jeans Outfit
khloe kardashian good american event
Khloé Kardashian’s Denim and Diamonds Dressed Her Sexy LBD Up and Down
ana de armas ghosted premiere
Ana de Armas’s Latest Red Carpet Look Was Part Blazer, Part Plunging LBD
Simona Tabasco
Simona Tabasco Wore the Perfect Pair of Gucci Flares
Katy Perry Cheetah Dress Instagram
Katy Perry Took a Walk on the Wild Side in Her Cheetah-Print Column Dress
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Channeled 'Pretty Woman' for Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance
Miley Cyrus Versace Show
Miley Cyrus Paired Her High-Cut White Bikini With Even Higher Stilettos
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Skintight Crop Top and Moto Jacket Made Her Coachella's Resident Cool Girl
Megan Thee Stallion 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Megan Thee Stallion Twerked in a Sheer Bedazzled Chainmail Dress
Gisele Bunchen
Gisele Bündchen’s Rule-Breaking Outfit Made Me Do a Double Take
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen 2019 Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen's Bike-Riding Attire Included Tiny Denim Shorts