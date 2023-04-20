Zendaya Made Her Louis Vuitton Campaign Debut in a Sexy Take on the Classic LBD

Zendaya is adding yet another storied fashion house to her already stacked résumé. On Thursday, Louis Vuitton announced Zendaya as its newest house ambassador with a gorgeous campaign shot in Cote d’Azur with her has the face of the Capucines bag.

In the photos, captured by the iconic photography duo Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott (better known as Mert and Marcus), the actress modeled several iterations of one of the brand's classic bag designs with a vibrant blue sky and oceanic backdrop featuring the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin house, designed by architect Eileen Gray. In one photo, Zendaya wore a sleek black one-shoulder dress with a gold zipper running along the side and a buckle detail on the strap. She paired the look with a blue handbag adorned with the house's signature LV monogram. Her hair was styled in a middle part and a voluminous blowout, perfected by Raoul Alejandre, and she opted for a dewy and bronzy glam look, executed by Antoinette Hill.

In another look, she modeled a white dress with the same gold hardware (pulled from LV's signature bags and trunks) as the first look, and she carried the Capucines bag in white.

Mert and Marcus for Louis Vuitton

The stunning shoot was styled by Zendaya's longtime stylist and pal Law Roach, who famously took a step back from celebrity styling earlier this year. Roach shut down the internet rumblings of drama between him and Zendaya, and this shoot further solidifies their unity. During an interview with The Cut's Lindsay Peoples, Roach addressed his relationship with Zendaya, adding that he would continue working with her in some capacity.

"I don’t have to style Zendaya to be a part of her team and her creativity team, right? So maybe if I choose, you know, not to be her stylist, I can still be her creative director and I can still, you know, manage a stylist or however I choose to do it. I haven’t made a decision," he explained. "She’s giving me the grace to be able to make that decision because we really have a kinship. Like, you know, we’ve grown up together. And that’s all I ever asked, was for people who I worked so hard for to just give me grace when I need it.”

Back in March, the actress attended the brand's Women’s Fall-Winter 2023 show in Paris, pointing to a potential partnership in the works.

Getty Images

For her front row escapades, the actress wore a beige zebra-print suit consisting of a blazer and matching short-shorts, which she paired with a black bra top and matching knee-high boots.