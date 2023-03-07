Zendaya’s All-Leather Look Included a Moto Jacket and Skintight Pants

Another day, another slay.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on March 7, 2023 @ 10:38AM
Zendaya
Everything Zendaya touches turns to fashion — which is why she can take an item you already own and turn it into the ultimate date night look. So, when fashion’s top It Girl gets ahold of something as edgy as a moto jacket, you know it will be good. And on Monday, the actress put a sexy spin on the masculine jacket by pairing it with low-rise leather pants.

On Monday, the actress attended the Louis Vuitton afterparty during Paris Fashion Week in an all-leather look comprised of a yellow and cream colorblock moto jacket and low-rise, black leather pants. She layered the sleek zip-up over a black crop top and finished the cool girl ensemble with black knee-high heeled boots and simple jewelry, including dainty silver hoop earrings and a diamond ring.

On the beauty front, Zendaya styled her chin-grazing bob in voluminous curls with a middle part. For glam, the actress matched her outfit to her black manicure and opted for a light pink blush for a natural glow, shimmery bronze eyes, and a nude-colored lip tint.

Earlier that morning, the actress touched down in Paris at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 in a head-to-toe animal print look. Making a loud statement, she sported a beige zebra-print velvet suit, including a cropped blazer paired with matching belted hot pants and knee-high, chunky-heeled boots. Her unbuttoned jacket revealed a triangular black bra, and the actress accessorized with delicate layered necklaces and a black-and-white boxy handbag from the brand. 

