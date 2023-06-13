Zendaya Clapped Back at Tabloids Saying She Got Turned Away From a Restaurant Because of Her Crop Top

While Zendaya was literally living her best life and having a Roman holiday to kick off the summer, the Daily Mail published a story claiming that the star was turned away from Terrazza Borromini, a restaurant, because she was wearing a crop top. And while that seems head-scratching because in what reality would anyone turn Zendaya away from anything, she did something she rarely does: address the rumors. Elle notes that she posted a meme to her Instagram Story that seemingly alludes to the story.

Scott Newman, Zendaya's representative, confirmed to Page Six that the Daily Mail's story was fabricated, saying, “This is completely false.”

Darnell Appling, Zendaya's friend, offered a few more details on the situation with a Story post of his own, which was published by Elle.

"Well, this is a bald head lie. We never got denied anywhere. We walked into the building, realized we ate there before when we seen the stairs … The same stairs Zendaya slipped on last year and posted about 😩😂," he wrote. "We all wanted to try a new restaurant and went somewhere else to do so. We actually never went upstairs and interacted with anyone. We talked amongst ourselves in the downstairs lobby. This whole story is a lie. But y’all be blessed tho."

Instagram/Zendaya

Newman confirmed the account to Page Six, sharing, “They ‘realized’ that they had previously eaten at the restaurant during a prior trip, so they ‘left and went to another place.’”



Zendaya was in Rome for the opening of the Bulgari Hotel Roma. She serves as an ambassador for Bulgari, alongside Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra. The event came with a viral moment that Zendaya did, in fact, confirm. She shared that the outfit she planned on wearing to the big night didn't arrive, so she got a helping hand from her pals at Valentino, which came in the form of a shimmering suit.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari

“Fun fact … my dress for tonight’s @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event,” she wrote on Instagram.

