Zendaya Just Debuted a New Bob in This Season's Hottest Hair Color

Zendaya has officially entered her bob era.



On Wednesday, the actress confirmed that the chin-length hairstyle isn't going anywhere anytime soon with her latest chop and color. In a boomerang clip shared to Instagram, Zendaya showed off her new haircut while striking a pose for the camera in a white T-shirt and a black pinstriped vest covered in tiny beads. Not only were her locks drastically shorter, but they were also was dyed honey-blonde — what we're declaring as this season's hottest hair color.

Zendaya styled her new tresses in voluminous waves with a middle part and tucked behind her ears, and she finished off the '90s-inspired beauty look with a swipe of pink lipgloss and glowing skin.

Fans were quick to compliment the head-turning look in the comments section, with one writing, "THE BOB!!!! Yes!!," while another added: "It’s giving Chic Baddie vibes 💅🏽." A third chimed in, "Slay the day away queen."



Technically, Zendaya initially debuted her bob at a Euphoria reunion event in Los Angeles with her fellow co-stars over the weekend. Like in her Instagram post, Zendaya's added lots of volume to her mane, but this time around, she opted for a dramatic side part. She complemented her new 'do with a black polo top with pearl buttons and a houndstooth pencil skirt both by Schiaparelli, as well as a pair of classic black Christina Louboutin pointed-toe pumps.