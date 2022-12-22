Zendaya Just Debuted a New Bob in This Season's Hottest Hair Color

Flawless.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 22, 2022 @ 08:16AM
Zendaya
Photo:

Getty

Zendaya has officially entered her bob era. 

On Wednesday, the actress confirmed that the chin-length hairstyle isn't going anywhere anytime soon with her latest chop and color. In a boomerang clip shared to Instagram, Zendaya showed off her new haircut while striking a pose for the camera in a white T-shirt and a black pinstriped vest covered in tiny beads. Not only were her locks drastically shorter, but they were also was dyed honey-blonde — what we're declaring as this season's hottest hair color. 

Zendaya styled her new tresses in voluminous waves with a middle part and tucked behind her ears, and she finished off the '90s-inspired beauty look with a swipe of pink lipgloss and glowing skin. 

Fans were quick to compliment the head-turning look in the comments section, with one writing, "THE BOB!!!! Yes!!," while another added: "It’s giving Chic Baddie vibes 💅🏽." A third chimed in, "Slay the day away queen."

Technically, Zendaya initially debuted her bob at a Euphoria reunion event in Los Angeles with her fellow co-stars over the weekend. Like in her Instagram post, Zendaya's added lots of volume to her mane, but this time around, she opted for a dramatic side part. She complemented her new 'do with a black polo top with pearl buttons and a houndstooth pencil skirt both by Schiaparelli, as well as a pair of classic black Christina Louboutin pointed-toe pumps. 

Zendaya

Getty
Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Layered a Completely See-Through Maxidress Over a Black Bra and Low-Waisted Underwear
Bella Hadid denim skirt Instagram
Bella Hadid Paired the Lowest-Rise Denim Skirt With Knee-High Boots
Kim Kardashian Lacma Art and Film Gala
Kim Kardashian Quite Literally Looked Back at 2022 In a Throwback Thong Bikini Selfie
Hailey Bieber Vivienne Westwood Corset Dress Instagram
Hailey Bieber's Holiday Dress Was Equal Parts Figure Skater and Pirate Captain
Mindy Kaling white dress Instagram
Mindy Kaling Embraced Taking Fashion Risks With a Cut-Out Dress and Matching Ivory Blazer
Zendaya
Zendaya Stunned in a Vintage-Like Skirt With Everyone’s Favorite Red-Bottomed Heels
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Dyed Her Hair Honey Blonde
Rihanna
Rihanna Just Shared the Sweetest First Look at Her Baby Boy on TikTok
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore the Going-Out Version of Every It Girl's Favorite Jacket
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Debuted a New Set of Wispy Bangs on Instagram
Sarah Jessica Parker Fendi Fashion Show NYFW
Sarah Jessica Parker Modeled All Her Fendi Baguettes at Once
Hailey Bieber hair rollers novelty t-shirt
Hailey Bieber's Glam Routine Includes Gigantic Hair Rollers and Novelty T-Shirts
Kylie Jenner the business of fashion
Kylie Jenner Paired a Vibrant Graphic Sweater Dress With a Matching Ski Mask
Mindy Kaling Red Dress IG
Mindy Kaling Wore a Super-Sexy Red Dress With the Coolest Sleeve Detail
Kylie Jenner Instagram Aspen Skims onesie
Kylie Jenner Styled the Sexiest Button-Up Onesie With the Fuzziest Boots
Vanessa Hudgens Hard Rock Hotel opening NYC
Vanessa Hudgens Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair and Bleached Eyebrows