The 'Dune: Part 2' Trailer Finally Gives Us the Zendaya We Deserve

While critics called out the very real lack of Zendaya in Dune: Part 1, promises of more of everyone's favorite actress have proven to come true, because in the latest trailer for Dune: Part 2, there's plenty of her and additional looks at her new sci-fi co-stars.

Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Timothée Chalamet are all present and accounted for in the clip — and so is new addition Dave Bautista, fresh off of his final bow as a Guardian of the Galaxy earlier this year. According to Variety, the sequel to the Oscar-nominated Dune: Part 1 will feature Chalamet's Paul teaming up again with Chani (Zendaya) and the "mysterious, blue-eyed Fremen natives to exact revenge on the Harkonnens, who destroyed his family." Naturally, there's a love story involved between the two and plenty more keeping them apart (like the novel's famed sand worm).

Courtesy Warner Bros.

“This world is beyond cruelty. We’ve been fighting the Harkonnens for decades; my family’s been fighting them for centuries, and they were massacred alongside my father,” Chalamet says in the trailer. Viewers can see Paul with Chani and the Fremen and even peeks at the Harkonnens.

After teasing his bald character earlier this year, there's another look at Butler’s Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the nephew of Stellan Skarsgård’s character, Baron Harkonnen. The trailer also has the reveal of Walken’s Emperor Shaddam IV and Princess Irulan, played by Pugh. New additions also include Léa Seydoux and Tim Blake Nelson.

Courtesy Warner Bros.

Dune: Part 2 arrives in theaters on Nov. 3.

