Zendaya's Super-Sexy Tennis Movie Already Looks Like a Grand Slam

Zendaya's coming back to the big screen this fall — and not just for Dune: Part Two. Today, the first trailer for her Luca Guadagnino (whose name you remember from Call Me By Your Name) directed tennis epic, Challengers, arrived, and it looks like a steamy sports-centric film that'll have everyone out on the clay in their best tennis whites in no time. Variety notes that the film is being billed as a "romantic sports comedy" and co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. While the movie centers on the fictional Challengers tennis tournament, there's a love triangle between the three leads, which is, of course, bound to happen when a sport has the word "love" as one of its scorelines.

And if that wasn't enough to get fans excited, there's apparently a little bit of a queer storyline, as well, giving one more layer of CMBYN appeal to viewers looking for some more of Guadagnino's signature brand of romance.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari

According to the film’s official description, Challengers follows “three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner and reignite old rivalries on and off the court.”



“I think those three characters in that movie are beautifully complex and really fucked-up people that I love very much. And a sports film, why not?” Guadagnino previously told IndieWire. “It’s hyperkinetic, and I do films, so it’s great.”

Zendaya worked with former tennis player Brad Gilbert for three months to prep for the film, Guadagnino said. The movie arrives in theaters this September 15 and, like many of the director's films, could premiere before that at this year's Venice Film Festival.

