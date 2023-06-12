Zendaya Just Wore the Perfect Summer Dress Without a Bra

Easy, breezy, and braless.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Updated on June 12, 2023 @ 09:57AM
Zendaya
Zendaya. Photo:

MEGA Agency

While Zendaya's best fashion moments often occur on the red carpet when she's wearing a glitzy gown or a head-to-toe vintage look pulled from the designer archives, it may be hard to believe, but she also has a casual side, too. 

Confirming she can be just as laid-back as the rest of us, Zendaya stepped out for an afternoon of shopping at the Bulgari store in Rome over the weekend, sporting one of her most easy-to-copy outfits to date (well, except for the $3,750 Louis Vuitton bag — that is).

Zendaya
Zendaya.

MEGA Agency

For the daytime occasion, the actress slipped into an easy gray muscle tank minidress with ruched detailing in a clingy jersey fabric and two tiny slits on each side. She went braless, adding even more to her carefree appearance, and accessorized with black loafers and the aforementioned Louis Vuitton pumpkin tote bag. Zendaya pulled her short brunette hair back into a messy bun with face-framing pieces while keeping the rest of her glam minimal.

Zendaya was previously in Rome for the latest Bulgari Hotel opening, and stuck to her signature bombshell style while making an appearance on the red carpet. Wearing a black two-piece Valentino pantsuit covered in iridescent sparkles and a rhinestone-studded fishnet top underneath, the Euphoria star was one of the best-dressed attendees at the event without even trying.

Zendaya

Getty

Over on Instagram, she revealed that she actually had planned to wear something else for the evening, but her original outfit got lost in transit, so her image architect Law Roach pieced together a new look for her in less than an hour. And voila!

