Zendaya Just Revealed Her Biggest Fashion Regret, Ever

Haven't we all fallen victim to flared jeans once or twice?

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 @ 02:32PM
Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Photo:

getty

While there’s no question that Zendaya will go down as one of the greatest style icons of our time, even she isn’t immune to having a fashion regret or two — and now, she’s finally opening up about one major fashion mishap that may or may not still keep her up at night.

In a new interview with Elle (that took place before the SAG-AFTRA strike), the actress got candid about her biggest fashion regret — which came straight from her time on the Disney Channel show, Shake It Up — while poking a little fun at her longtime stylist and friend, Law Roach.

After Googling the phrase “Germany Zendaya” to bring up a photo of her sporting “flared pants and a Waldo-esque striped cardigan with an aqua blazer and yellow tee” from a Shake It Up press tour in 2012, Zendaya joked about how she’s still “angry” with Roach, who she met through a family friend at 14, for letting her wear such a thing. 

Zendaya and Law Roach attend the HBO Max FYC event for "Euphoria"

getty

“I’m angry at him to this day,” Zendaya said. “Like, why would you put me in this? Bitch, you could’ve done better!”

Although the fashion mishap served as one of the pair’s first collaborations, Roach has continued to work with Zendaya over the years, helping produce some of her best looks in the process. 

“I ride super hard for my team, especially for people I love,” Zendaya shared when touching on her bond with Roach today. “He’s involved in every fashion contract, everything I do. If I have an opportunity where he can come with me, he’s always going to be there.”

She continued, “He’s always been my creative director in a sense, and he continues to fill that role, because it’s more than just clothes on a red carpet. It’s a bigger thing.”

Roach was sure to return the sentiment later in the cover story, adding, “Our relationship is like family, so I don’t think I’m going anywhere — and even if I wanted to, she wouldn’t let me.”

Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston Beauty
Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed How She Ages Backwards and It’s the Most Unexpected Beauty Secret
Zendaya 2019 LancÃ´me IdÃ´le Fragrance Launch at Palais DâIena
Zendaya Says Her Level of Fame Has Stopped Her From Going to Bars With Friends
Serena Williams family with baby girl
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Just Revealed Their Newborn Girl’s Name
Zendaya at the 2023 SAG Awards
Zendaya’s Latest Iteration of the Bouncy Bob Proves a Few Small Tweaks Can Make a Huge Difference
Dua Lipa Sheer Bedazzled Dress 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere
Dua Lipa Rang in Her 28th Birthday While Wearing the Tiniest Mesh Gucci Bra
Salma Hayek Plunging Sculptural Purple Gown 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Salma Hayek Made a Case for Endless Summer in a Purple Bikini and See-Through Coverup
Kendall Jenner wearing a red skirt suit surrounded by horses
Kendall Jenner's Latest Stella McCartney Campaign Is Horse-Girl Fashion at Its Finest
Gwyneth Paltrow 2019 Met Gala
Gwyneth Paltrow's OOTD Roundup Included the Most Unexpected Shoe Choice
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Wore Her Winter Coat in the Middle of August
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Thong Bikini While Hanging Out in the Kitchen
Taylor Swift
The Hidden Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Blue Corset Dress at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's Wedding
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Latest Outfit Is Surprisingly Wearable
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Gave a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Ben Affleck While Posing Topless in the Bathtub
Dua Lipa Vacation Instagram Photo Dump August 2023
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer, Floor-Length Gown to the Beach
close up of Angelina jolie
Angelina Jolie Just Broke the Fashion "Rules" With This Surprisingly Chic Color Combo
Ashley Olsen 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
This Is How Ashley Olsen Managed to Keep Her Pregnancy a Secret