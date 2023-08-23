Zendaya Just Revealed Her Biggest Fashion Regret, Ever

While there’s no question that Zendaya will go down as one of the greatest style icons of our time, even she isn’t immune to having a fashion regret or two — and now, she’s finally opening up about one major fashion mishap that may or may not still keep her up at night.

In a new interview with Elle (that took place before the SAG-AFTRA strike), the actress got candid about her biggest fashion regret — which came straight from her time on the Disney Channel show, Shake It Up — while poking a little fun at her longtime stylist and friend, Law Roach.

After Googling the phrase “Germany Zendaya” to bring up a photo of her sporting “flared pants and a Waldo-esque striped cardigan with an aqua blazer and yellow tee” from a Shake It Up press tour in 2012, Zendaya joked about how she’s still “angry” with Roach, who she met through a family friend at 14, for letting her wear such a thing.

“I’m angry at him to this day,” Zendaya said. “Like, why would you put me in this? Bitch, you could’ve done better!”

Although the fashion mishap served as one of the pair’s first collaborations, Roach has continued to work with Zendaya over the years, helping produce some of her best looks in the process.

“I ride super hard for my team, especially for people I love,” Zendaya shared when touching on her bond with Roach today. “He’s involved in every fashion contract, everything I do. If I have an opportunity where he can come with me, he’s always going to be there.”

She continued, “He’s always been my creative director in a sense, and he continues to fill that role, because it’s more than just clothes on a red carpet. It’s a bigger thing.”

Roach was sure to return the sentiment later in the cover story, adding, “Our relationship is like family, so I don’t think I’m going anywhere — and even if I wanted to, she wouldn’t let me.”