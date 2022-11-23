Zendaya Matched Her Cropped Cardigan to the Desert Landscape

Dune, but make it fashion.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 @ 12:15PM
zendaya Valentino Fashion Show 2022
Photo:

Getty Images

Even when she's not stunning on the red carpet or catching the light in a magazine spread, Zendaya knows exactly how to pose for a photo. While mere mortals merely attempt to post flattering photos on Instagram, Zendaya proved that even the simplest post can be a full-on photo shoot. Her latest showcases that posing prowess and a simple cardigan that was unbuttoned to show a swathe of skin. While not everyone has the opportunity to match their clothes to a postcard-ready desert backdrop, the fact that Zendaya does is just one more indication that she's a pro (and has a little more access to things like picturesque getaways than the rest of us).

Presented without a caption, the photo shows Zendaya posing with her hair (in her natural voluminous curls) blowing across her face. Sandy dunes glow in the sunlight behind her and she's wearing a neutral-colored cardigan that echoes the barren desert landscape. There's also no indication of exactly which desert she's in, but DigitalSpy notes that Dune: Part 2 started production earlier this year with location shoots set in "Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Italy." Earlier this week, Zendaya shared a snapshot from Abu Dhabi.

Zendaya's co-star Timothee Chalamet spoke to Variety about working with her and their other cast mate Florence Pugh, who he worked with on Little WomenPugh has already finished filming her scenes for the Dune sequel.

“Florence is really special,” he said. “She’s an incredible actor. She was incredible in Dune — seriously incredible. She brought a gravitas to the role. And I can’t believe my good fortune at this young age ... between Taylor Russell in Bones and All and Zendaya in Dune.”

“She hasn’t wrapped yet, and it’s amazing,” Chalamet said of Zendaya. “She’s bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance. And she’s really become a sister. I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend, and also to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca [Guadagnino], because we worked with him back to back on wildly different projects.”

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Chaotic Winter Outfit Includes This Major Bag Trend Everyone Can Get on Board With
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Sweater With Nothing But Underwear and Stockings
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Sweater With Nothing But Underwear and Stockings
Miley and Tish Cyrus Billboard Awards
Miley Cyrus Twinned With Her Mom Tish in Matching Crop Tops
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy's Matching Pink Set Is Parisian-Chic Meets "Clueless"
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts Wore a Micro Mini With This Vastly Underrated Accessory Trend
Anya Taylor Joy Red Dress Coat
Anya Taylor-Joy's Monochrome Outfit Even Has Matching Stockings
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Twinned in Matching Cardigans During a Brisk Fall Stroll
Dua Lipa Lace-Up Top Instagram Post
Dua Lipa's Underboob-Baring Sheer Shirt Was Held Together by a String
Amazon Loungerwear
Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
9 Best Cardigans of 2022
The 9 Best Cardigans of 2022
Urban Outfitters Fall Favorites
I’m a Picky Shopping Editor, and I Can’t Stop Buying Cozy Winter Tops From This Surprising Brand
Kylie Jenner big coat cardigan outfit
Kylie Jenner Paired the Biggest Coat and the Tiniest Cardigan
Jennifer Lopez lingerie
Jennifer Lopez’s Writing Session Attire Included a Silky Matching Set and the Laciest Bra
MEROKEETY Women's Winter Long Sleeve Zip Puffer Jacket
This Cropped Puffer Jacket Is So Stylish, Comfortable, and Warm, It Might Be Amazon’s Next “It” Coat
Customer-loved Amazon sweaters
Out of All the Fall Sweaters on Amazon, These Are the Most-Loved Cardigans, Pullovers, and Turtlenecks
Bella Hadid slicked back bun
Bella Hadid's ATV-Driving Attire Included a Plunging Blouse and Chaotic Midi Skirt