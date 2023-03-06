Zendaya's Matching Animal Print Suit Included Hot Pants and a Bra Top

And coordinating tall boots.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 @ 12:20PM
Zendaya Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
Photo:

Getty Images

Fashion's no. 1 It Girl has touched down in Paris for to partake in Fashion Week, and her arrival made quite the splash. On Monday morning, Zendaya (along with a handful of other A-listers) showed up to the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show in a head-to-toe animal print look.

Her beige zebra-print velvet suit included a cropped blazer paired with matching belted hot pants and knee-high, chunky-heeled boots. Her jacket was left open to reveal a triangular black bra, and the actress accessorized with dainty layered necklaces and a black-and-white boxy handbag from the brand. Her bob haircut was styled in voluminous curls and a deep side part, and she kept her glam simple to allow the wild outfit do the talking.

Zendaya Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024

Getty Images

As always, Zendaya was accompanied by her longtime stylist and pal Law Roach, who wore a mustard-yellow pantsuit and carried a black Louis Vuitton bag. Other stars in attendance included Jaden Smith, Gemma Chan, Shay Mitchell, Alicia Vikander, Venus Williams, Ana de Armas, Chloë Grace Moretz, Sophie Turner, Hyein, and Pharrell Williams, the house's newly appointed creative director for menswear.

Since the start of the year, Zendaya has found herself firmly seated at the top of many best-dressed lists, thanks to her looks at the the NAACP Awards and the 2023 SAG Awards, where she arrived in a pink floor-sweeping Valentino gown adorned with many rose appliqués before changing into a colorblocked, cut-out, vintage Armani dress.

Related Articles
Madelyn Cline Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week
Madelyn Cline's Sexy Take on the LBD Included a Boob-Baring Cutout and One Shoulder
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her Sheer Sequined Evening Skirt
Levi McConaughey at Stella McCartney
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's Kids Made a Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Had a Stylish Date Night at Valentino
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union's High-Slit Tuxedo Dress Was Covered in So Many Sequins
Halsey
Halsey Wore a Completely See-Through Dress With Black Lingerie Underneath at Lanvin
Halsey
Halsey Channeled Marie Antoinette in a Corseted Bodysuit and No Pants
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's Latest Outfit Paired Clashing Colors on Purpose
Victoria Beckham Paris Fashion Week
Victoria, David, and the Beckham Crew Had the Cutest Matching Moment at Paris Fashion Week
ashley park paris fashion week ankle brace
Ashley Park Wore a Tiny Bandeau Top with Crystal Gloves — and an Ankle Brace
Ciara Giambattista Valli Paris FW 2023
Ciara Wore a Completely Sheer Bedazzled Gown
Tan France Style Hack Makes Legs Look Longer
Tan France Says This Flattering Style Hack "Tricks the Eye" Into Making Legs Look Longer
EmRata Loewe
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a Phallic Plant As a Top
Halsey
Halsey Matched Her New Green Bob to Her Cutout Leather Bra Top
Eva Longoria All-Black Look Paris Fashion Week
Eva Longoria Paired Her Fringed Crop Top With a Trench Coat and Massive Platform Heels
Ciara Paris Fashion Week 2023
Ciara Went Pantsless in a Chunky Sweater That Had More Holes Than Knit