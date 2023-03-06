Zendaya's Matching Animal Print Suit Included Hot Pants and a Bra Top

Fashion's no. 1 It Girl has touched down in Paris for to partake in Fashion Week, and her arrival made quite the splash. On Monday morning, Zendaya (along with a handful of other A-listers) showed up to the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show in a head-to-toe animal print look.

Her beige zebra-print velvet suit included a cropped blazer paired with matching belted hot pants and knee-high, chunky-heeled boots. Her jacket was left open to reveal a triangular black bra, and the actress accessorized with dainty layered necklaces and a black-and-white boxy handbag from the brand. Her bob haircut was styled in voluminous curls and a deep side part, and she kept her glam simple to allow the wild outfit do the talking.

Getty Images

As always, Zendaya was accompanied by her longtime stylist and pal Law Roach, who wore a mustard-yellow pantsuit and carried a black Louis Vuitton bag. Other stars in attendance included Jaden Smith, Gemma Chan, Shay Mitchell, Alicia Vikander, Venus Williams, Ana de Armas, Chloë Grace Moretz, Sophie Turner, Hyein, and Pharrell Williams, the house's newly appointed creative director for menswear.

Since the start of the year, Zendaya has found herself firmly seated at the top of many best-dressed lists, thanks to her looks at the the NAACP Awards and the 2023 SAG Awards, where she arrived in a pink floor-sweeping Valentino gown adorned with many rose appliqués before changing into a colorblocked, cut-out, vintage Armani dress.