Shoppers Say This $10 Hyaluronic Acid Serum Is So Hydrating, It's Like a "Tall Glass of Water" for Skin

If you’re even mildly familiar with skincare ingredients, you’ll have heard of hyaluronic acid — and perhaps already use it in serum or moisturizer form. After all, when it comes to achieving plump, dewy skin, hydration is key — and, by many standards, hyaluronic acid reigns supreme. 

Though plenty of hyaluronic acid serums exist, the search for non-sticky, effective, and budget-friendly options can prove tricky. Amazon shoppers seem to have found an HA serum that checks all the boxes, however, in the ZealSea 2% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum — which, for a limited time, is on sale for $15.

Amazon ZealSea 2% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Amazon

The ZealSea 2% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum is a highly hydrating, skin-plumping addition to any skincare routine. The formula is lightweight, fast-absorbing, and easy to layer with other products, making it a simple way to supercharge any skincare routine with extra hydration. 

As its name implies, this serum relies primarily on hyaluronic acid — a complexion-quenching molecule that attracts and holds moisture in the skin for a visibly plumper, dewier look. Plus, it can help fade the appearance of fine lines and deliver a smoother texture overall. As dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack, MD, previously told InStyle, "hyaluronic acid found in moisturizers and serums can help to reduce wrinkles and fine lines by creating a barrier that retains water in the skin.” Plus, "since it is a naturally occurring substance, it is well tolerated by all skin types and is non-irritating.” 

In addition to hyaluronic acid, the ZealSea serum contains vitamin B5, which amplifies its skin-quenching effects. Vitamin B5, otherwise known as panthenol, holds moisture in the skin, thereby maintaining a plump, dewey appearance for longer. Moreover, B5 supports the all-important skin-barrier — which can, in turn, help prevent moisture loss.

Shoppers are impressed with this now-$15 formula. “I constantly get compliments on my skin,” says one 60-year-old shopper, who attributes this entirely to the serum. Moreover, the reviewer adds, “my skin looks 15 years younger.” Another shopper says the serum leaves skin “hydrated, plump, and glowy.”  According to yet another reviewer, the serum diminishes the appearance of forehead wrinkles, and nixed patches of “very dry skin” they’d previously struggled with.” One shopper even likens the serum to “a tall glass of water for your skin.” 

If you’re looking for a hyaluronic acid serum that effectively plumps, hydrates, and does so more cost effectively than many, shop the ZealSea 2% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum at Amazon while it’s still on sale for $15.

