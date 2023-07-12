Zayn Malik Opened Up About His "Really Good" Co-Parenting Relationship With Gigi Hadid In Rare Interview

"As an adult, things go gray, and [Khai] has bought the color back for me for sure.”

Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art
While it’s been nearly six years since former One Direction member Zayn Malik last sat down for a major interview, he just broke his hiatus — and opened up about everything from leaving the boyband to co-parenting with Gigi Hadid — when sitting down with host Alex Cooper on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. 

On Wednesday, Malik got candid about his current relationship with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid (with whom he shares his two-year-old daughter Khai) following their split in fall 2021. “​​Co-parenting is good yeah, we have a really good relationship for Khai,” the singer shared. “She is the main importance. It's going well, I think.”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid take baby Khai on a walk to lunch

getty

Zayn, who currently lives on a farm in Pennsylvania, then added that he hopes to one day let his daughter choose between life in or out of the spotlight. 

“She didn't choose [fame], that's why we live here. I'm not shielding her from it because she's going to get to an age where she has a certain amount of awareness and will know what's going on,” he said. “I'm trying to give her an option and choose if she wants to be away from it she can come here. She will have a lot of options and whatever she wants to do in life, she can do.”

Elaborating on his parenting style, the singer added, “I have 50% of the time and that time is so important. She is growing up so fast. When I'm with her, I don't work. I spend the full day with her doing things she wants to do like painting, park, the zoo, and having fun. As an adult things go gray, and she has bought the color back for me for sure.”

As for if we can ever expect a daddy-daughter duet in the future? Zayn said it may just be in the cards: “She does good harmonizing with me she's only 2 and a half and she harmonizes well with me and she can hold them for a long time and I think she has ability,” Malik gushed. “She can hit these high notes and I'm like, ‘Whoa, I didn't even speak til I was three.' She'll remember a full song as well.”

