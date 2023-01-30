Zaya Wade Shared a Momentous Occasion With Her Parents Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade

School dances are a rite of passage — one that even celebrity kids partake in. Zaya Wade attended her first-ever winter formal over the weekend and her parents Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade were sure to share the momentous occasion on social media. On Sunday, Union posted an Instagram carousel documenting the moments leading up to the big event. In the first slide, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at Zaya posing for photos against a backdrop alongside Union, Dwyane, and their youngest child, Kaavia James.

Zaya, whom Wade shares with his ex-wife Siovaughn Funches, wore an angelic ivory sequin Rodarte column dress with spaghetti straps and a cream-colored flower appliqué on the neckline. The glamorous frock also came with matching detachable tulle sleeves, and she accessorized with a pearl choker and tan, kitten-heel sandals. Her glam included dewy skin, a subtle eye look, and glossy lips, while her hair was parted down the middle and styled in voluminous curls.

The second slide was a video which captured Zaya gracefully walking up the stairs as she held up her dress. Other images showed Zaya next to her parents and posing by herself while looking at the camera. One clip panned across the room and landed on Kaavia James haphazardly banging on the keys of a piano.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade/Instagram

"❄️☃️Winter Formal ❄️☃️ Supporting each other for life’s big moments is key," Union wrote alongside the gallery. "All the nerves, all the anxiety, all the fear… With loved ones by your side, no matter the challenge, we 10 toes down. Always. 🖤🖤🖤🖤"