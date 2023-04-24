Shoppers Say This "Flowy and Comfortable" Amazon Maxi Dress Is "Perfect for Spring"

The recent warm weather has me dreaming of blue skies, windows down, blasting my go-to playlist, and breezy sundresses. So with a clear vision of my perfect day so close to becoming a reality, it's time to refresh my sundress collection. While it's not peak sundress season with the weather still fluctuating, I found this Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress by Zattcas that fits for those cooler days and the warmer ones to come.

The Zattcas’ maxi dress is available in sizes XS through XXL and has 28 color options ranging from florals, solids, spots, and more. The crewneck bodice has smocking on both the front and the back, allowing for a bit of stretch around the bust and making the dress easy to slide on over the head. There is also an elastic looper and button at the back neck. It has a quarter-length short sleeve for a bit of extra coverage. The ankle-length skirt features three gathered tiers, a flowy A-line cut, and a matching lining to reduce sheerness.

Amazon

Shop now: $38 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

I'll be adding this spring essential sundress to my shopping cart for a few reasons: The smocking at the bodice allows for a bit of give while brunching and snacking throughout the day without worrying about feeling constricted. I am chronically cold by nature, so I always wish I was more covered up. And because this dress has sleeves and a long skirt with a lining, it works for cooler days, too. It's also a no-fuss dress when it comes to styling. On day outings with the girls, I can pair it with white sneakers and a denim jacket or dress it up with wedges and accessories.

While I'm planning how I want to style this dress for spring, Amazon shoppers have beat me to it, giving the maxi style over 2,700 five-star ratings. One shopper said the dress was "perfect for spring" and that the smocking on the top of the dress is "forgiving with their growing baby bump." Another reviewer described the dress as "lightweight, flowy, and comfortable." The same review also shared that the dress wasn't see-through and the fabric was "breathable." A final shopper wore the sundress for a wedding and shared that the dress was "very flattering."

Zattcas Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress is the dress for spring, and you can get it for $38 on Amazon with the on-site coupon.