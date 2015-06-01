Aloha! See Zac Efron and Sami Miro's Gorgeos Hawaii Vacation Pics

Hawaii is absolutely stunning all on its own, but it became even more beautiful this weekend when Zac Efron and his model girlfriend Sami Miro took some sweet beach pics on the island. The 27-year-old Neighbors star and his main squeeze took a romantic walk on a beach in Oahu. Miro shared the above picture on Instagram while Efron posted the one below with the caption, "I'm like hey what's up hello".

I'm like hey what's up hello A photo posted by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on May 30, 2015 at 5:24pm PDT

Efron is on the island filming Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates with Anna Kendrick and Adam Devine. The co-stars have been seen exploring the beautiful island together, including a fun group Memorial Day weekend hike.

Miro also posted this beautiful scenic pic. It's no shirtless Zac Efron, but we'll take it.

Haii from Hawaii A photo posted by SAMI MIRÓ (@samimiro) on May 29, 2015 at 1:59pm PDT

