This Pore-Minimizing Primer “Blurs Out All Your Imperfections” in an Instant, Shoppers Say

It makes foundation glide on so easily.

By Megan Schaltegger
Published on August 21, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shoppers Are Obsessed With This âHoly Grail' Pore-Blurring Primer That âInstantlyâ Smooths Skin Texture
Photo:

Nordstrom/ InStyle

As someone that has long struggled with hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone, primer is a must-have in my beauty bag. It creates a perfectly smooth base for foundation and eliminates the need for extra products, saving me money and time. 

Of course, just any old primer isn’t going to do the trick, and many lack the long-lasting grip strength I need if I’d like my beauty look to last all day long. So, when it comes to the product that literally holds everything together, quality matters, and according to shoppers, the Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Blur Face Primer boasts that and then some. 

It’s the crème de la crème of primers for a reason.The radiance-boosting formula combines the benefits of the brand’s beloved Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump, vitamin E to reduce signs of aging, and calendula extract to soothe and protect, with the now-discontinued Blur Perfector to create a glassy, smooth complexion. The primer promises long-lasting makeup without the greasy residue sometimes left behind by mediocre competitors, and is noncomedogenic, so it won’t clog your pores and make you break out. It also manages to accomplish that desired but difficult-to-achieve blur effect without dulling your skin altogether, and it does so without opaque filler ingredients that can alter skin’s tone. 

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Blur Face Primer

Nordstrom Yves Saint Laurent Touche Ãclat Blur Face Primer

Nordstrom

The Touche Éclat Blur Face Primer is so effective, in fact, that one shopper said it’s the “softest, smoothest, and most moisturizing primer” they’ve ever used, while another wrote that “it instantly makes” their face look smoother. Other reviews touted the “holy grail” product as “the best primer ever” thanks to its ability to “blur out all imperfections” and leave you “poreless.”

For the best results, YSL suggests applying one pump on the back of your hand and then using either a foundation brush or your fingers to gently sweep the primer across your face in an outward motion. You should then let it melt into your skin for at least 10 seconds before layering on your foundation

Although it might not be the cheapest primer on the market with its $56 price tag, another customer swore that the bottle was “worth every penny.” 

Head over to Nordstrom to snag a bottle of the “best in the business” primer, or keep scrolling for more of our favorite Yves Saint Laurent products.

Yves Saint Laurent Nu Halo Tint Liquid Highlighter

Nordstrom Yves Saint Laurent Nu Halo Tint Liquid Highlighter

Nordstrom

Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Luminous Matte Foundation

Nordstrom Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Luminous Matte Foundation 24H Wear SPF 30 with Hyaluronic Acid

Nordstrom

Yves Saint Laurent Pure Shots Eye Reboot Concentrate Serum

Nordstrom Yves Saint Laurent Pure Shots Eye Reboot Concentrate Serum

Nordstrom

Yves Saint Laurent NU Blotting Lotion Primer

Nordstrom Yves Saint Laurent NU Blotting Lotion Primer

Nordstrom

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Beauty Editor Tried Makeup Products Last Month, but These I Canât Stop Using
I’m a Beauty Editor Who Tried 82 Makeup Products Last Month, but These Are the 4 I Can’t Stop Using
Selena Gomez Skincare Product
Selena Gomez Only Has One Skincare Product on Her Vanity, and Shoppers Call It a Must-Have for Blemishes
I'm My Mom's Personal Shopper, and We're Shopping These Tk Transitional Pieces For Under $Tk
I’m My Mom’s Personal Shopper, and These 6 Under-$50 Pieces Will Take Her Closet From Summer to Fall
Related Articles
Beauty Editor Tried Makeup Products Last Month, but These I Canât Stop Using
I’m a Beauty Editor Who Tried 82 Makeup Products Last Month, but These Are the 4 I Can’t Stop Using
Primer Serum Hybrid
A 64-Year-Old Said This $7 Primer-Serum Hybrid “Does the Trick” for a “Smooth, Lit-From-Within Glow”
Concealer
A 53-Year-Old Shopper Calls This $5 Concealer a “Dream Come True” for Their “Permanent Dark Circles”
Laniege Makeup Serum
My Secret to Smooth Under-Eyes Is This $32 Serum From a Drew Barrymore-Used Brand
Replicate SJP's bright and smooth under eyes with the powder a shopper says makes them "look younger and more awake"
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Flawless Skin Is Thanks to the Powder Shoppers Use to “Look Younger and More Awake”
Pamela Anderson for Aritzia Babaton
Pamela Anderson Broke a Major Skincare Rule to Get Her Signature ‘90s Makeup
Selena Gomez Black Suit 2022 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on
Selena Gomez Poked Fun at the Hailey Bieber Eyebrow Drama by Launching a Rare Beauty Brow Gel
Favorite Lip Plumping Mask Overnight Moisturizer
I Wake Up With Less Haggard- and More Vibrant-Looking Skin Thanks to This Plumping Overnight Treatment
Amazon L'Oreal Eye Cream
A 55-Year-Old Shopper Says Their Under-Eyes Are “Smoother” and Less “Crepey” Thanks to This $9 Eye Cream
Honest Review of Chanel Highlighting Balm
I'm a Beauty Editor, and Here's My Take on Chanel's Viral Highlighter With 11 Billion Views
Jenna Dewan x Neostrata Interview
Jenna Dewan on Breaking Catholic School Makeup Rules and Being in Her ‘Reputation Era’
Replaced My Makeup With This Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Look Flawless
I Replaced My Makeup With This Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Look Flawless, Even During a Downpour
I thought I knew what it meant to have soft lips, this under the radar lip tint proved me wrong
I Thought I Knew What It Meant to Have Soft Lips, but This Under-the-Radar Tint Proved Me Wrong
Jenna Lyons Says This âSuper Smooth and Creamyâ Highlighter Gives Her a 55-Year-Old Skin a Subtle Glow
Jenna Lyons Says This “Super Smooth and Creamy” Highlighter Gives Her 55-Year-Old Skin a Subtle Glow
Merit Multipurpose Stick
This Creamy Highlighter Balm Worn by Sarah Jessica Parker Leaves Shoppers With “Glass-Like Skin”
Skincare Products I Liked So Much They're Now Part of My Routine
I've Tried 87 Skincare Products This Summer, but Only These 3 Earned a Permanent Spot in My Routine