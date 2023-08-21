This Pore-Minimizing Primer “Blurs Out All Your Imperfections” in an Instant, Shoppers Say

As someone that has long struggled with hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone, primer is a must-have in my beauty bag. It creates a perfectly smooth base for foundation and eliminates the need for extra products, saving me money and time.

Of course, just any old primer isn’t going to do the trick, and many lack the long-lasting grip strength I need if I’d like my beauty look to last all day long. So, when it comes to the product that literally holds everything together, quality matters, and according to shoppers, the Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Blur Face Primer boasts that and then some.

It’s the crème de la crème of primers for a reason.The radiance-boosting formula combines the benefits of the brand’s beloved Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump, vitamin E to reduce signs of aging, and calendula extract to soothe and protect, with the now-discontinued Blur Perfector to create a glassy, smooth complexion. The primer promises long-lasting makeup without the greasy residue sometimes left behind by mediocre competitors, and is noncomedogenic, so it won’t clog your pores and make you break out. It also manages to accomplish that desired but difficult-to-achieve blur effect without dulling your skin altogether, and it does so without opaque filler ingredients that can alter skin’s tone.

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Blur Face Primer

Nordstrom

The Touche Éclat Blur Face Primer is so effective, in fact, that one shopper said it’s the “softest, smoothest, and most moisturizing primer” they’ve ever used, while another wrote that “it instantly makes” their face look smoother. Other reviews touted the “holy grail” product as “the best primer ever” thanks to its ability to “blur out all imperfections” and leave you “poreless.”

For the best results, YSL suggests applying one pump on the back of your hand and then using either a foundation brush or your fingers to gently sweep the primer across your face in an outward motion. You should then let it melt into your skin for at least 10 seconds before layering on your foundation.

Although it might not be the cheapest primer on the market with its $56 price tag, another customer swore that the bottle was “worth every penny.”

Head over to Nordstrom to snag a bottle of the “best in the business” primer, or keep scrolling for more of our favorite Yves Saint Laurent products.

