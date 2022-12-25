This Kaia Gerber-Approved Skincare Brand Just Launched a Post-Holiday Sale With 25% Off Sitewide

Stock up on cleansers, moisturizers, and customer-loved masks.

Published on December 25, 2022 @ 04:00AM

Starting the new year fresh can mean different things to different people. Some approach it in an emotional sense, leaving behind stressors that weighed them down in 2022, but I’m thinking of it in a literal sense. I want a re-freshed wardrobe and a skincare routine that leaves me looking like I just left the facialist. And starting today, I can tackle the latter — because why wait until January 1 for what I can accomplish today?

Popular skincare brand Youth to the People focuses on making effective treatments through vegan, natural formulas, and the brand just launched its post-holiday sale with 25 percent off sitewide. From its supermodel-approved cleanser to an energizing treatment we named one of 2022’s best, there’s lots to shop before the sale ends on December 29. 

Whether your New Year’s resolution involves an upgraded skincare routine — or perhaps a move away from harsh chemicals — stock up on these 10 shopper-, editor-, and celebrity-favorite products, below.

I know a cleanser won’t make me look like Kaia Gerber (damn those supermodel genetics) but Youth to the People’s Superfood Cleanser might just give me her glow. The model shared with Vogue that the vegan face wash is her go-to for both morning cleansing and at night, after a day of makeup and sunscreen. This cleanser is packed with nourishing, antioxidant-rich ingredients, including kale for brightening, spinach for conditioning, and green tea to fight signs of aging. 

Youth To The People skincare

Youth To The People

Shop now: $27 (Originally $36); youthtothepeople.com

This hydrating, glowy mask is rich and creamy, making it a great option for those who find that masks leave their skin feeling dry. Shoppers call  it “sorcery,” with one writing, “It’s the only mask I've ever used that, when I wake up the next day, I see a physical difference in my skin.” Users report lighter dark spots and acne scars and hydrated and glowing skin.

Youth To The People skincare

Youth To The People

Shop now: $36 (Originally $48); youthtothepeople.com

Youth to the People isn’t just shopper- and celebrity-approved; InStyle editors love it, too, for its ability to calm skin and give it a “supple, hydrated, and glistening” appearance. The brand’s hyaluronic acid-based retinal serum is a beauty team favorite for its streamlined formula, which is designed to replace your retinal cream and hyaluronic acid and vitamin C serums. Our team is equally obsessed with the Triple Peptide and Cactus Oasis Serum that made one editor’s skin “glassy, smooth, and radiant,” as if they’d been “slugging for two years.”

Youth To The People skincare

Youth To The People

Shop now: $51 (Originally $68); youthtothepeople.com

Youth To The People skincare

Youth To The People

Shop now: $41 (Originally $54); youthtothepeople.com

And we just named the Vitamin C Energy Serum the best caffeinated serum of 2022, so you might as well grab it while it’s 25 percent off. The formula’s combination of caffeine from yerba mate and guayusa is designed to add brightness to skin and decrease puffiness, making it a morning routine-must. 

Youth To The People 15% Vitamin C + Clean Caffeine Energy Serum

Youth To The People

Shop now: $51 (Originally $68); youthtothepeople.com

Start 2023 with a clean slate with Youth to the People’s vegan, plant-derived skincare products — now 25 percent off sitewide.

