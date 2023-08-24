My Skin Changes Constantly, but This Ultra-Hydrating Cream Never Fails to Give Me a Healthy Glow

The gel-like moisturizer absorbs effortlessly into my skin.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023

Youth to the People Moisturizer
Photo:

Youth to the People / InStyle

As summer comes to an end, I can always count on one thing: my skin texture changing as we transition to fall. While my combination skin is on the oilier side right now, I know it’ll only get drier as the temperature drops, which means now’s the time for my skin to soak up all the extra hydration it can get.

As a shopping writer, I’ve tried my fair share of skincare formulas, but one of my holy grail products I always come back to is the Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream from Youth to the People, especially when I’m in need of a moisture boost overnight. 

Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream

Youth To The People SUPERFOOD AIR-WHIP MOISTURE CREAM

Youth To The People

Its list of ingredients sounds a lot like a green juice: kale, spinach, green tea, alfalfa, and vitamins C and E work together to smooth fine lines, detox the skin, and brighten your overall complexion, as well as hyaluronic acid to help the skin feel bouncier and retain moisture. After using it for two years, it’s my most reliable skincare product since it unfailingly hydrates, plumps, and leaves my skin glowy without clogging my pores (a big win for me since this tends to happen with other brand formulas). I also can’t get enough of its light, fresh scent and cool-to-the-touch whipped texture. 

For a face moisturizer to earn my stamp of approval, its biggest flex has to be its hydrating capabilities, but it can’t feel too greasy or thick when layered under makeup. This cream is one I always keep in rotation as a primer; makeup goes on smoothly and stays put without pilling or drying out. The formula’s consistency is the perfect thickness with a water-like gel consistency that absorbs effortlessly into the skin. It works for all skin types, and as someone who deals with skin sensitivity and acne, this has never clogged my pores. 

More than 1,000 shoppers gave the cream a five-star rating, praising its long-lasting hydrating formula. One reviewer described it as “lighter than a feather” and added that it absorbs “like a dream” even on oily skin. A shopper in their 60s said it’s made their skin smooth and clear with a “youthful glow.” A third person said they “noticed a great improvement” in their fine lines and wrinkles since using the moisturizer. 

To grab a reliable jar of the Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream, head over to Youth to The People and explore other shopper-loved skincare products below. 

