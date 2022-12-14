You Can Achieve Holiday Glam In 5 Minutes With These Multitasking Products

Luckily, many beauty brands have taken note of how little time we sometimes have when it comes to doing our makeup (thanks, guys!) and have created some amazing multi-use products.

The holiday season is meant to be the most wonderful time of the year. But if we’re being honest here, it can also take up a lot of our time. Between finding the perfect gift for loved ones, subsequent late night wrapping, cooking, and trying to bring on the holiday cheer, sometimes we’re left with little to no time to get ready for all the festivities. Ironic, huh?

01 of 10 Iris&Romeo Ceramide Multi-Balm Courtesy. To shop: $29; irisandromeo.com We love a triple threat beauty product and the Iris&Romeo Ceramide Multi-Balm makes getting ready ultra speedy. As suggested by its name, this multi-balm is powered by ceramides that work to strengthen the moisture barrier and add optimal hydration. Additional skincare benefits include fighting off free radicals, soothing inflammation, locking in moisture, and helping skin protect itself. Other perks? The pigment is buildable and the texture feels ultra nourishing, all while adding a pretty flush of color. Use on eyes, lips, and cheeks.

02 of 10 Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick Courtesy. To shop: $29; meritbeauty.com Do not confuse this one and done for a foundation or concealer — the brand claims it’s neither. However, it will do the job of both products, which is the best thing ever when you’re in a rush. This product helps with coverage, brightening, and concealing with light to medium coverage. And you can even use it as a subtle contour by choosing a shade that is three shades deeper than your base. We also give it bonus points for its sleek packaging which makes it perfect for carrying in your bag and doing any last-minute touch ups.

03 of 10 Iconic London Glaze Crayon Courtesy. To shop: $30; ulta.com The holidays call for glitter — lots of it! And the Iconic London Glaze Crayon has 12 gorgeous shades to choose from. This dual-ended eyeshadow stick allows you to quickly do your eye makeup (even in the car, if needed) simply by swiping on the super silky eyeshadow crayon and blending it with your finger. The formula blends like a dream so brush or no brush, you should be good.



04 of 10 Byredo Colour Stick in Medium Blue Courtesy. To shop: $35; byredo.com Byredo makes some of our favorite chic, functional products and the Colour Sticks are no exception. They’re available in traditional neutral shades and bold hues in shimmer, metallic, and dewy or matte textures. They can be used anywhere on the face, so if you’re feeling experimental and wanna give blue lips a go, then by all means! They’re formulated with a lightweight texture and buildable coverage, so more is more when it comes to these guys.

05 of 10 MD Solar Sciences Mineral Tinted Crème SPF 30 Courtesy. To shop: $33; mdsolarsciences.com Daytime glam calls for sunscreen and the MD Solar Sciences Mineral Tinted Crème checks off sun protection with SPF 30 while prepping your skin for what’s next. Think of it as a sunscreen and makeup primer hybrid, as it allows your makeup base to go on smoothly thanks to its sheer and lightweight mineral formula. It contains vitamin C, vitamin E, green tea, and pomegranate extracts that together form a powerful recipe for a healthy-looking glow.

06 of 10 Noto Botanics Multi-Bene Stick Courtesy. To shop: $26; notobotanics.com We get that not everyone is fond of shimmer or glitter and that’s why the Noto Botanics Multi-Bene Stick is a product we can get behind when it comes to doing your makeup quickly and effectively. It’s available in six creamy and ultra-wearable shades that flatter all skin types and tones, and it can be applied anywhere on the face. It also makes the perfect accomplice for creating your take on the ‘I’m Cold’ makeup trend if that’s a look you’re after.

07 of 10 Chanel Sublimage Le Correcteur Yeux Courtesy. To shop: $95; chanel.com Chanel has answered our prayers for a concealer that covers up dark circles, hydrates, illuminates, and provides even more skincare benefits over time. The Sublimage Le Correcteur Yeux is a three-in-one that allows you to skip out on eye cream if needed and go straight to the makeup, providing buildable coverage and a luminous finish. It’s next-level luxury makeup that gives the appearance of a brighter under eye-area with the promise of radiance with continual use.

08 of 10 Espressoh Glassy Courtesy. To shop: $25; espressoh.shop One look at this product and you might think you were scammed. But the Espressoh Glassy works like magic. Once you apply the clear, pillowy texture to your eyes, lips, or cheeks, it reacts with the pH of your skin to gradually expose a dewy blushing tint that’s unique to you. It’s also formulated with a small dose of caffeine, which gives a boost of hydration and is completely buildable as the more texture you layer the more intense the blushing effect.



09 of 10 Rose Inc Ultra-Black Lash Lift Serum Mascara Courtesy. To shop: $28; roseinc.com If you need to make time for mascara (and you should!) it may as well be one that nourishes and acts like a conditioning treatment. This multitasking mascara creates an intense lash look by lifting and lengthening, leaving you with a fanned-out finish. But wait, there’s more. It doesn’t only work momentarily, as the star ingredients, such as squalane-infused pigment, argan oil, and peptides, all work to lengthen, strengthen, and prevent lash damage.