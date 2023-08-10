Here's the Trailer for Adam Sandler's Netflix Movie With His Daughters

When it was first announced that Adam Sandler would be starring in the upcoming Netflix comedy, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, alongside his real-life daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler, most of us wondered how the trio’s dynamic would translate on screen. Well, the wait is finally over, because Netflix just dropped its first official full-length trailer for the film earlier today — and naturally, it looks really, really good.

Based on the novel of the same name, the film, which will hit Netflix on Aug. 25, follows 13-year-old Stacy Friedman (played by Sunny) and her BFF Lydia “who've always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs,” according to the trailer’s caption. “But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage.”

Sandler is set to play Stacy’s dad, Danny Friedman, in the film, with his eldest daughter Sadie taking on the role of his on-screen eldest daughter, Ronnie Friedman. At one point in the trailer, Sandler’s wife and mother of his children, Jackie Sandler, even pops up for a hilarious cameo, making the film a true family affair.

Courtesy of Netflix

“My bat mitzvah determines the rest of my life,” Stacy says while pleading to her dad at the start of the trailer. “If I have a kick-ass party, doors would open, and I just think Dua Lipa would make the party perfect.”

“You can have a ball pit?” Adam replies, causing Sunny to groan, “That’s for kids, I’ve had my period for seven months now!”

Idina Menzel will star alongside the Sandlers as the girls' on-screen mother, with Saturday Night Live's Sarah Sherman, Jackie Hoffman, Samantha Lorraine, and Luis Guzmán rounding out the rest of the cast.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, will be available on Netflix on Aug. 25.