Here's the Trailer for Adam Sandler's Netflix Movie With His Daughters

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah will hit the streamer on Aug. 25.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 @ 01:33PM
You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah
Photo:

Courtesy of Netflix

When it was first announced that Adam Sandler would be starring in the upcoming Netflix comedy, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, alongside his real-life daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler, most of us wondered how the trio’s dynamic would translate on screen. Well, the wait is finally over, because Netflix just dropped its first official full-length trailer for the film earlier today — and naturally, it looks really, really good.

Based on the novel of the same name, the film, which will hit Netflix on Aug. 25, follows 13-year-old Stacy Friedman (played by Sunny) and her BFF Lydia “who've always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs,” according to the trailer’s caption. “But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage.”

Sandler is set to play Stacy’s dad, Danny Friedman, in the film, with his eldest daughter Sadie taking on the role of his on-screen eldest daughter, Ronnie Friedman. At one point in the trailer, Sandler’s wife and mother of his children, Jackie Sandler, even pops up for a hilarious cameo, making the film a true family affair.

Sunny Sandler You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah

Courtesy of Netflix

“My bat mitzvah determines the rest of my life,” Stacy says while pleading to her dad at the start of the trailer. “If I have a kick-ass party, doors would open, and I just think Dua Lipa would make the party perfect.”

“You can have a ball pit?” Adam replies, causing Sunny to groan, “That’s for kids, I’ve had my period for seven months now!”

Idina Menzel will star alongside the Sandlers as the girls' on-screen mother, with Saturday Night Live's Sarah Sherman, Jackie Hoffman, Samantha Lorraine, and Luis Guzmán rounding out the rest of the cast.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, will be available on Netflix on Aug. 25.

Related Articles
Sandra Bullock and Sister Gesine Bullock-Prado at 'The Lost City' Premiere
Sandra Bullock's Sister Posted a Sweet Tribute to Bryan Randall Following His Death
sydney sweeney glen powell cinemacon
Sydney Sweeney Just Revealed Her True Feelings Surrounding Those Glen Powell Romance Rumors
Adriana Lima at the World Premiere of "AIR"
Adriana Lima Says She's Still Modeling at 42 to Empower Women of All Ages
Charlize Theron attends the Fast X film premiere
Charlize Theron and Her Daughters Did the Cutest Synchronized Dance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna Shared Photos of Her Breastfeeding Son RZA While Highlighting Her New Maternity Bra
taylor swift 2023 video music awards
Not a Single Man Was Nominated for Video of the Year at the 2023 VMAs
SMALL TALK: Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt Is Coming in With a Bang
ciara russell wilson espys
Ciara Is Pregnant With Her and Russell Wilson’s Third Child
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Their Next Netflix Project Lined Up
taylor swift meeting alicia keys son eras tour
Taylor Swift Penned the Sweetest Note to Alicia Keys’s Son When Meeting Him at the Eras Tour
Barbie Movie
'Barbie’ Is Officially the First Billion-Dollar Movie Solely Directed by a Woman
Angus Cloud 2022 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Angus Cloud's Mom Says "He Did Not Intend to End His Life"
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum Wore an "Anti-Hero" Dad Shirt to Taylor Swift's Concert
Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad) The Summer I turned Pretty
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Is Coming Back for Season 3
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Revealed Her "Incredible Surrogate" Is Pumping for Wren
Barbie x Pride and Prejudice
BBC Gave Mr. Darcy the Barbie Treatment After That Viral "Depression Barbie" Scene