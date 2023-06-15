Fashion Clothing Swimwear 65-Year-Old Shoppers Call This No. 1 Best-Selling Swimsuit Comfortable, Supportive, and “a Little Sexy” It’s under $40 at Amazon. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 15, 2023 @ 01:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon What if I told you the bathing suits you wore in middle school are cool again? Tankinis are making an epic comeback, and I’m absolutely on board. The versatile swimsuit style is the perfect marriage of a cheeky bikini and a chic one-piece, offering the best of both worlds on days when you need something in between. With the official start of summer rapidly approaching, I’m prepping my poolside looks, and the Yonique tankini is the latest addition to my shopping cart. The best-selling style is under $40 at Amazon, and I know it will be my go-to suit all season long. The $37 Amazon swimsuit is available in 37 styles, including neutral tones and beach-ready patterns, and sizes XXS to 26-plus. It’s made of a soft, breathable polyester blend and comes with two pieces: a long top and classic bikini bottom. The flattering top is the star of the show thanks to its ruched bodice detailing and plunging, criss-cross neckline. Plus, it has adjustable straps and removable, padded cups for extra support. Amazon Shop now: $37; amazon.com As Amazon’s number one best-selling tankini set, the swimsuit is clearly loved by shoppers. One customer called it their “favorite suit this summer” since it’s both “flattering and comfortable.” And another shopper said it “fits like a glove” and makes them “feel super confident,” which is a major bonus. A different customer described the bathing suit as “timeless and sophisticated,” going on to say that “the material is high quality” and the piece seems “well put together.” 10 Bikinis and One-Piece Swimsuits We Actually Feel Good Wearing, From $36 to $178 Shoppers of all ages and body types are fans of the popular tankini. A 65-year-old reviewer said the suit is “a little sexy,” but still keeps everything in place, adding that it makes them feel so great, they just “had to buy another one!” And a DD-sized shopper said they “have always struggled to find a bathing suit,” but this Yonique pick “gives great coverage and support.” Not sold yet? Take it from one reviewer who deemed the tankini the “perfect summer swimsuit.” Be sure to snag Amazon’s best-selling Yonique tankini ahead of summer, and browse additional colorways, below. Amazon Shop now: $37; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $37; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Kate Middleton Just Wore the Comfy Summer Sneakers Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Standing All Day Anne Hathaway’s Stylist Says This Classic Summer Accessory Is the Best Way to Try 2023’s Hottest Color Trend Amazon's Best-Selling Airy Blouse Is a "Summer Favorite" Among Shoppers, and It's on Sale for $25