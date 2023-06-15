65-Year-Old Shoppers Call This No. 1 Best-Selling Swimsuit Comfortable, Supportive, and “a Little Sexy”

It’s under $40 at Amazon.

Yonique Tankini Swimsuits for Women
What if I told you the bathing suits you wore in middle school are cool again? Tankinis are making an epic comeback, and I’m absolutely on board. The versatile swimsuit style is the perfect marriage of a cheeky bikini and a chic one-piece, offering the best of both worlds on days when you need something in between. With the official start of summer rapidly approaching, I’m prepping my poolside looks, and the Yonique tankini is the latest addition to my shopping cart. The best-selling style is under $40 at Amazon, and I know it will be my go-to suit all season long. 

The $37 Amazon swimsuit is available in 37 styles, including neutral tones and beach-ready patterns, and sizes XXS to 26-plus. It’s made of a soft, breathable polyester blend and comes with two pieces: a long top and classic bikini bottom. The flattering top is the star of the show thanks to its ruched bodice detailing and plunging, criss-cross neckline. Plus, it has adjustable straps and removable, padded cups for extra support.

As Amazon’s number one best-selling tankini set, the swimsuit is clearly loved by shoppers. One customer called it their “favorite suit this summer” since it’s both “flattering and comfortable.” And another shopper said it “fits like a glove” and makes them “feel super confident,” which is a major bonus. A different customer described the bathing suit as “timeless and sophisticated,” going on to say that “the material is high quality” and the piece seems “well put together.”

Shoppers of all ages and body types are fans of the popular tankini. A 65-year-old reviewer said the suit is “a little sexy,” but still keeps everything in place, adding that it makes them feel so great, they just “had to buy another one!” And a DD-sized shopper said they “have always struggled to find a bathing suit,” but this Yonique pick “gives great coverage and support.” Not sold yet? Take it from one reviewer who deemed the tankini the “perfect summer swimsuit.” 

Be sure to snag Amazon’s best-selling Yonique tankini ahead of summer, and browse additional colorways, below. 

