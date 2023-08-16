Tracee Ellis Ross' On-Sale Eye Cream Is From an Under-the-Radar French Brand Martha Stewart Uses

The soothing, line-fading treatment is discounted until tomorrow.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Yon-ka eye cream Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo:

Getty Images/ Dermstore

In addition to ageless complexions and major celebrity status, Tracee Ellis Ross and Martha Stewart have another commonality; specifically skincare brand they’ve cited as a go-to. Both stars have used products from Yon-Ka Paris — a soothing French skincare purveyor with anti-aging clout. Ross’s eye cream, the Yon-Ka Paris Skincare Phyto-Contour, is on a rare sale — but not for long.

For a limited time, you can shop the celebrity-used, shopper-acclaimed eye treatment for 25 percent off at Dermstore, where it’s discounted during the site’s Anniversary Sale. Simply input code CHEERS at checkout to receive the discount. Hurry — the product returns to full price tomorrow, August 17, at midnight. 

Dermstore Yon-Ka Paris Skincare Phyto-Contour

Dermstore

Yon-Ka Paris Skincare Phyto-Contour is an ultra-gentle, creamy treatment designed specifically to firm, lift, and brighten the thin, delicate skin under and around the eyes. The formula contains skin-soothing ingredients that simultaneously soften to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, including crow’s feet. The Pattern Beauty founder, who included the eye cream as part of her skincare routine in an interview with Marie Claire in 2021, has been loyal to the product over the years, per the brand. 

Key ingredients include citric acid, which can help brighten under-eye darkness and deliver a more refreshed, rested appearance. Additionally, the cream contains aloe extract, which hydrates the delicate, often-dry skin beneath the eyes. In doing so, the cream can plump the appearance of fine lines (which are exacerbated by dryness). Finally, the eye cream contains a blend of skin-loving botanicals, including rosemary extract, which hinders inflammation — and, in turn, can help quell puffiness. The formula is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, despite its cooling feel by virtue of the plant extracts contained in the formula.

Shoppers are in awe of the Yon-Ka Paris eye treatment. One reviewer notes its menthol-like tingle — which, notably, “doesn’t irritate” their skin. It does, however, impart a “more awake and less puffy” appearance, they report. Yet another shopper said they “noticed a difference in the fine lines around [their] eyes” as a result of using the cream. “Sometimes creams can make my eyes sensitive and red,” they wrote, but they “haven't had any issues” with the Yonk-Ka Paris tube. Another loyal fan whose skin is “extremely dry” said the cream “has truly helped [their] eyes look less puffy and brighter.” Moreover, whereas “most under eye creams” induce milia in their experience, this one is an exception — and “has even helped reduce” their milia occurrences. Finally, as one shopper noted, “Nothing works better and feels better on tired eyes and dark circles.”

For an eye cream with brightening, hydrating, and anti-inflammatory benefits, shop the Yon-Ka Paris Skincare Phyto-Contour at Dermstore while it’s on sale for 25 percent off. Considering it’s a go-to for the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross, it’s certainly worth snagging — especially at a discounted price.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Hi Kaitlin! I hope all is well. My name is Amanda Lauro, Designer for InStyle. I reached out to Sophia Heald regarding an
Shoppers in Their 60s Saw a “Drastic Change” in Their Crepey Under-Eyes Thanks to This Best-Selling Balm
Dr Loretta Vitamin C Sale Dermstore
This Dermatologist-Developed Luxury Serum Gives Shoppers "Drastic" Results — and It's 50% Off
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Twinned With Meghan Markle in This Genius Fall Dress Trend
Related Articles
Hi Kaitlin! I hope all is well. My name is Amanda Lauro, Designer for InStyle. I reached out to Sophia Heald regarding an
Shoppers in Their 60s Saw a “Drastic Change” in Their Crepey Under-Eyes Thanks to This Best-Selling Balm
Dermstore Eye Patches Deal
The Firming Eye Patches Shoppers Use After "Not-So-Great Sleep" Are on Sale Until Tomorrow
Amazon HA Desert Dry Skin Moisturizer
Shoppers Say Their Dry Skin Is No Match for This $27 Moisturizer That’s Packed With “Hydration Galore”
Dr Loretta Vitamin C Sale Dermstore
This Dermatologist-Developed Luxury Serum Gives Shoppers "Drastic" Results — and It's 50% Off
Lash Growth Serum Finally Back in Stock
A Shopper in Their 60s Saw “Definite Lash Growth” After Using This Back-in-Stock Serum for a Week
Deep Cleansing Oil
My Boyfriend’s 67-Year-Old Mom Uses This $12 Cleanser, and Now I Understand Why She Looks So Damn Good
Neck LED Mask Review
The Fine Lines on My Neck and Chest Are Already Disappearing After Using This New LED Mask for 2 Weeks
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek and Olivia Wilde’s Esthetician Says This Eye Cream “Plumps Out Fine Lines Immediately”
Dermalogica Exfoliant Peel
A Shopper in Their 60s Says This Radiance-Boosting Exfoliant Is “Gentle and Powerful”
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen’s Sexy Swimsuit Featured This Flattering Detail Martha Stewart and Jennifer Lopez Wear, Too
I thought I knew what it meant to have soft lips, this under the radar lip tint proved me wrong
I Thought I Knew What It Meant to Have Soft Lips, but This Under-the-Radar Tint Proved Me Wrong
Shoppers "Immediately Saw a Difference" in Aging Skin After Using This New Version of The Amal Clooney-Approved "Magic Cream"
Fans "Immediately Saw a Difference" in Aging Skin Thanks to the Body Version of This Amal Clooney-Used Cream
Jennifer Garner's Plumping Moisturizer
Jennifer Garner's Plumping Moisturizer Comes in a $9 Body Version That Shoppers Say “Fends Off Wrinkles”
The Ordinary HA serum Nordstrom Beauty CPC
Shoppers Ditched Their $100 Beauty Products for This $9 Serum That Makes Skin Look “10 Years Younger”
Dermstore Skinmedica Sale HA5
My Secret to Smooth, Wrinkle-Free Skin Between Injection Appointments Is on Rare Sale for 20% Off