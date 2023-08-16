Tracee Ellis Ross' On-Sale Eye Cream Is From an Under-the-Radar French Brand Martha Stewart Uses

In addition to ageless complexions and major celebrity status, Tracee Ellis Ross and Martha Stewart have another commonality; specifically skincare brand they’ve cited as a go-to. Both stars have used products from Yon-Ka Paris — a soothing French skincare purveyor with anti-aging clout. Ross’s eye cream, the Yon-Ka Paris Skincare Phyto-Contour, is on a rare sale — but not for long.

For a limited time, you can shop the celebrity-used, shopper-acclaimed eye treatment for 25 percent off at Dermstore, where it’s discounted during the site’s Anniversary Sale. Simply input code CHEERS at checkout to receive the discount. Hurry — the product returns to full price tomorrow, August 17, at midnight.

Dermstore

Yon-Ka Paris Skincare Phyto-Contour is an ultra-gentle, creamy treatment designed specifically to firm, lift, and brighten the thin, delicate skin under and around the eyes. The formula contains skin-soothing ingredients that simultaneously soften to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, including crow’s feet. The Pattern Beauty founder, who included the eye cream as part of her skincare routine in an interview with Marie Claire in 2021, has been loyal to the product over the years, per the brand.

Key ingredients include citric acid, which can help brighten under-eye darkness and deliver a more refreshed, rested appearance. Additionally, the cream contains aloe extract, which hydrates the delicate, often-dry skin beneath the eyes. In doing so, the cream can plump the appearance of fine lines (which are exacerbated by dryness). Finally, the eye cream contains a blend of skin-loving botanicals, including rosemary extract, which hinders inflammation — and, in turn, can help quell puffiness. The formula is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, despite its cooling feel by virtue of the plant extracts contained in the formula.

Shoppers are in awe of the Yon-Ka Paris eye treatment. One reviewer notes its menthol-like tingle — which, notably, “doesn’t irritate” their skin. It does, however, impart a “more awake and less puffy” appearance, they report. Yet another shopper said they “noticed a difference in the fine lines around [their] eyes” as a result of using the cream. “Sometimes creams can make my eyes sensitive and red,” they wrote, but they “haven't had any issues” with the Yonk-Ka Paris tube. Another loyal fan whose skin is “extremely dry” said the cream “has truly helped [their] eyes look less puffy and brighter.” Moreover, whereas “most under eye creams” induce milia in their experience, this one is an exception — and “has even helped reduce” their milia occurrences. Finally, as one shopper noted, “Nothing works better and feels better on tired eyes and dark circles.”

For an eye cream with brightening, hydrating, and anti-inflammatory benefits, shop the Yon-Ka Paris Skincare Phyto-Contour at Dermstore while it’s on sale for 25 percent off. Considering it’s a go-to for the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross, it’s certainly worth snagging — especially at a discounted price.

