These Best-Selling, Pull-On Shorts Look Like Denim, but Feel Like “Pajamas” — and They’re on Sale for $20

Much like jeans, denim shorts require you to be in the mood for stiff fabric, buttons, and zippers. And while cutoffs are a quintessential summer look, you may have those days where you just can’t fathom getting yourself into a pair of jean shorts. That’s why Amazon shoppers were thrilled to discover these elastic-waist shorts that look like jeans, but feel like “wearing pajamas” — and they’re on sale for just $20.

Made from a blend of 85 percent cotton and polyester, the best-selling shorts come in 38 colors and patterns, including a range of denim-like washes. They have a comfortable elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, deep pockets on both the front and back, and either frayed edges or cuffed hems, depending on the specific colorway. Plus, some versions have a mid-rise silhouette, while others are high-rise, so you can find the style that fits your body best.

Shop now: $20 (Originally $25); amazon.com



Thanks to the many color choices, there are plenty of ways to wear the shorts. For a casual, errands-running vibe, go with one of the denim options and pair it with a slouchy white tee, sneakers, and a tote bag. And for a slightly dressier look that’s perfect for weekend brunch, choose a high-waisted, cuffed-hem pair, tuck in a tee or tank, and finish off the look with leather sandals and a matching crossbody or shoulder bag.

In the shorts’ reviews section, shoppers can’t stop raving about their fit, feel, and style. One reviewer said they’re “really comfortable without being too much like stretchy shorts,” adding that they “have a denim feel even with the waistband.” Another shopper confirmed the “length is just right” since they’re “not too revealing and not too long.”

Other reviewers who have owned the shorts for quite some time gave insight into how well they hold up. A shopper said the shorts “wash and wear beautifully and have not faded at all,” even after washing them once a week. Plus, a second reviewer who has been wearing this “same style of shorts in a few colors for a couple years now” said they’re “super comfy” and “easy to dress up [or] down.”

If you could use a pair of summer bottoms that pass as “real” clothes but feel like your comfiest jammies, shop more colors of the Yocur elastic-waist shorts on sale for $20 at Amazon, below.

